Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues not in Ousmane Diomande talks; club admire Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and more - November 27, 2023

Chelsea are tenth in Premier League after 13 games, following their demoralising 4-1 defeat at Newcastle United on Saturday. Mauricio Pochettino's side have lost five of their 12 league games.

Meanwhile, the Blues are not in talks to secure Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande. Elsewhere, the London giants are interested in Napoli wnger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on November 27, 2023:

Chelsea not in Ousmane Diomande talks

Chelsea are not in talks to sign Ousmane Diomande, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Ivorian defender has appeared 16 times across competitions for Sporting this season, starting 15. Romano has previously confirmed that the London giants are looking for defensive reinforcements.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano mentioned Arsenal as a suitor but added that the Blues haven't had any concrete discussions for Diomande yet.

"We’re now seeing talented young Sporting Lisbon defender Ousmane Diomande being linked with Chelsea, but my understanding is that there’s nothing concrete at the moment. Scouting activity for top clubs is normal and he’s very good player but I’m not aware of any concrete discussion so far," wrote Romano.

He continued:

“As I recently reported, Arsenal have been tracking Diomande for some time, but there are other interested clubs as well as he’s a big prospect, so it’s normal. Let’s see if the Chelsea links materialise into anything more concrete, but I’m not hearing of anything substantial at the moment."

The 19-year-old's contract with the Portuguese club runs till 2027.

Blues admire Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have their eyes on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Georgian midfielder exploded into the scene with Napoli last season, helping the club win the Serie A title. He has been in decent form this campaign, registering four goals and five assists from 16 games across competitions.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, though, Jones added that the 22-year-old is unlikely to leave the Italian champions next year.

“When you've got the likes of Chelsea and Man City on similar scouting missions you know there is something special going on - and I do believe that both clubs really like him. I have to say though that nothing is going to happen in January in terms of a transfer and even in the summer this is going to remain a difficult deal," said Jones.

He continued:

"Napoli are looking to bounce back from a bad start to this season and they don't want to lose him and Victor Osimhen in the same year. At the moment it has to be said that Osimhen is closer to a big transfer and I think he will be the first to go...so that might mean Kvaratskhelia has to wait a while for an exit.”

The Blues are hot on the heels of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, according to The Telegraph.

Chelsea advised to offload Malang Sarr

Dean Jones has advised the Blues to offload Malang Sarr. The French defender is a peripheral figure at Stamford Bridge and spent last season on loan with Monaco. He's yet to make an appearance this campaign and is unlikely to be part of Pochettino's plans for the future.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Trevoh Chalobah could leave for a proper offer.

“I was shocked that Sarr was still at the club when the season began. I don't understand what happened there. But he can't remain at Chelsea any longer. They have to find an exit for him, so that will happen," said Jones.

He continued:

"For Chalobah, it's a little bit in the lap of the gods because he's just hoping that the right offer lands for him that suits him and he can find somewhere to get back to the level he wants to be. There are opportunities, and his agents will start seeking a clearer understanding around where he might fit."

Bayern Munich were previously linked with in Chalobah, but The Mirror reports that they are no longer eyeing the Englishman.