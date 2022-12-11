Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues passed on Kylian Mbappe in 2011; Barcelona close to signing N'Golo Kante, more - December 10, 2022

Chelsea are expected to have an active January after dropping down to eighth in the Premier League after 14 games. New manager Graham Potter might need reinforcements to to finish in the top four.

Meanwhile, the Blues passed on the chance to sign Kylian Mbappe in 2011. Elsewhere, Barcelona are close to completing a move for N’Golo Kante. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on December 10, 2022:

Chelsea passed on Kylian Mbappe in 2011

Kylian Mbappe has lit up the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Former scout Daniel Boga has said that Chelsea turned down the chance to sign Kylian Mbappe in 2011.

The French forward had a four-day trial with the London giants in May that year but failed to impress the club's hierarchy. The Blues opted not to take him on, and the player moved from Bondy to Monaco and finally to Paris Saint-Germain.

Speaking to The Athletic, as cited by 90 Min, Boga opened up on the events that unfolded.

"(A Nike contact) told me, ‘Daniel, I think you should come to Paris, there’s a young boy, he’s called Kylian Mbappe; he’s already signed a contract with me. You should see him’," said Boga.

The Athletic | Football @TheAthleticFC



He was good, but



They asked him to return for another trial.



His mum said no, adding: "In five years’ time, you will come back for him for £50million."



That boy was Kylian Mbappe.



tells the story. In 2011 a young boy had a trial at Chelsea.He was good, but #CFC weren't sure.They asked him to return for another trial.His mum said no, adding: "In five years’ time, you will come back for him for £50million."That boy was Kylian Mbappe. @stujames75 tells the story. In 2011 a young boy had a trial at Chelsea.He was good, but #CFC weren't sure.They asked him to return for another trial.His mum said no, adding: "In five years’ time, you will come back for him for £50million."That boy was Kylian Mbappe.@stujames75 tells the story.

Boga recalled that Mbappe didn’t show enough desire during his trial with the Blues.

"When he went to his trial, I don’t think he saw that he had the opportunity to give everything to sign for Chelsea. I think this attitude, Chelsea felt it. Because after the game finished, we were speaking in the office with Jim (Fraser, Chelsea’s head of youth recruitment), and they said, ‘Yeah, when he’s got the ball, he is amazing, etc. But we want to see this hunger’,” said Boga.

Boga added that Mbappe’s mother was adamant that her child won't sit for another trial.

“The mum said, ‘No, we won’t come again’. I was translating. She said, ‘Tell them, he won’t come back. If you want to sign him, you sign him now’. And she said, ‘In five years’ time, you will come back for him for £50m’. She said, ‘Translate that’,” said Boga.

He continued:

"I can’t say that. It’s too arrogant to say something like this. So I didn’t translate it. I just said to Jim, ‘I don’t think they will come back, so you have to make a decision now’. We tried to invite him back, but he already had his plans to go to Clairefontaine (France's national training centre for the best young players from Paris)."

Mbappe has 19 goals and five assists in 20 appearances across competitions for the Parisians this season. He's also leading the 2022 FIFA World Cup scoring charts with five goals for defending champions France.

Barcelona close to signing N'Golo Kante

N’Golo Kante could be on his way to the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are close to completing a move for N’Golo Kante, according to SPORT via Caught Offside.

The French midfielder is in the final year of his contract with Chelsea, who are locked in talks with the player for an extension. However, negotiations have failed to reach a fruitful end, and the Blaugrana are plotting to take advantage.

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca | FC Barcelona are in advanced talks to sign N'Golo Kanté in 2023; an agreement is very close. | FC Barcelona are in advanced talks to sign N'Golo Kanté in 2023; an agreement is very close. @sport 🚨🚨| FC Barcelona are in advanced talks to sign N'Golo Kanté in 2023; an agreement is very close. @sport

The La Liga giants are already in touch with the player’s entourage to facilitate a Bosman move at the end of the season.

Barcelona want to assess the player’s injury situation before making their move. Kante will be able to strike a pre-agreement with the Blaugrana in January before a potential move next summer. The player reportedly prefers a move to the Camp Nou over a stay at Stamford Bridge.

Blues interested in Josip Juranovic

Josip Juranovic has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are keeping a close eye on Josip Juranovic, according to journalist Simon Phillips via Caught Offside.

The Croatian midfielder has earned rave reviews with his performances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The 27-year-old has registered 15 appearances for Celtic this season, scoring once. The London giants have identified him as a backup to Reece James.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Celtic’s Josip Juranovic is having himself a game. Not many who can outrun Vini Jr. Celtic’s Josip Juranovic is having himself a game. Not many who can outrun Vini Jr.🇭🇷 https://t.co/V1g8qxEEGe

The English full-back is currently sidelined after picking up an injury that ruled him out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Blues have had their eyes on Juranovic since the summer but failed to get a deal across the line. The club have retained an interest in the Croatian and could be tempted to move for him in 2023.

Get Morocco vs Portugal Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes