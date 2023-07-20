Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues have to pay £100 million for Moises Caicedo; club eyeing Marco Verratti, and more - July 20, 2023

Chelsea are working to provide new manager Mauricio Pochettino a squad of his liking by the end of the summer. The Argentinean was roped in this month to steer the club to steady waters after they finished a dismal 12th in the Premier League last season.

Meanwhile, the Blues have to pay £100m for the services of Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo. Elsewhere, the London giants are interested in Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on July 20, 2023:

Chelsea have to pay £100 million for Moises Caicedo

Moises Caicedo is likely to cost a fortune this summer.

Chelsea have to pay £100 million to secure the signature of Moises Caicedo this summer, according to journalist Paul Brown.

The Blues are hot on the heels of the Ecuadorian for a while, but Brighton & Hove Albion are holding out for a premium fee. The 21-year-old signed a new deal with the Seagulls earlier this summer, giving them the edge in negotiations this summer.

Pochettino is prioritising a move for Caicedo as he looks to replace N’Golo Kante at Stamford Bridge. However, Brown told Give Me Sport that the London giants have to match Brighton’s valuation of the player to get their man.

“Chelsea are trying to get the best deal for the club, which you can understand, but Brighton value this player extremely highly, and they do believe that he'll go on to be a truly great player. So they're not willing to do anything below their asking price,” said Brown.

He continued:

"I think Chelsea are going to need to reach £100m with add-ons at the very least to get Caicedo, so there's a lot of talking to be done between both parties."

Caicedo could be the perfect partner for Enzo Fernandez at the heart of Pochettino’s midfield.

Blues eyeing Marco Verratti

Marco Verratti has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have entered the race to sign Marco Verratti this summer, according to transfer insider Kaveh Solhekol.

The Italian midfielder wasn't in his elements last season and Paris Saint-Germain are ready to offload him this summer. The Blues are in the market for a new midfielder, and Verratti has popped up on their radar.

Solhekol told Sky Sports that the Parisians are likely to let the Italian leave for £70 million.

“Marco Verratti may be leaving Paris this summer. I think PSG’s official position is that the player is not for sale, but I think, reading between the lines, they would listen to offers for him, offers that match their valuation. I think their valuation is about £70m,” said Solhekol.

Solhekol also added that the London giants are likely to face competition from Liverpool for Verratti.

“We have also been told that two Premier League clubs are interested in signing him. The names we were told were Liverpool and Chelsea,” said Solhekol

He continued:

“We haven’t been able to confirm that; it could be he’s a player who has been offered to Liverpool and Chelsea – by agents or intermediaries who are trying to make some money, and they know Liverpool and Chelsea are looking for midfielders, but it looks like he could be a player who could be leaving PSG in the next few weeks.”

Verratti has also been linked with Atletico Madrid recently as well.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang agrees to join Marseille

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has agreed to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has agreed to join Marseille, according to The Guardian.

The Gabon international has been a disappointment since joining the Blues from Barcelona last summer. The 34-year-old dropped down the pecking order as the season progressed and is now a peripheral figure at the club. The Blues are eager to offload him ahead of the new season, and their wish has come true.

Aubameyang has been engaged in talks with Marseille recently to facilitate a deal, and a breakthrough has now been reached. The player has agreed terms to a three-year contract, and the move is expected to be completed soon.

Talks with the London giants won’t be a problem, as they are eager to see the last of the Gabon international.