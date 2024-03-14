Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues plan Raheem Sterling exit; Ian Maatsen wanted to stay, and more - March 14, 2024

Chelsea are preparing for their FA Cup quarterfinal with Leicester City at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, March 17. Mauricio Pochettino’s side have struggled for consistency this season but are unbeaten in four games across competitions, winning twice.

Meanwhile, the London giants are willing to offload attacker Raheem Sterling this summer. Elsewhere, on-loan Borussia Dortmund left-back Ian Maatsen wanted to stay with the Blues beyond January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on March 14, 2024:

Chelsea plan Raheem Sterling exit

Raheem Sterling could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are ready to offload Raheem Sterling at the end of the season, according to The Daily Mail.

The English forward has been a disappointment since arriving at Stamford Bridge from Manchester City in 2022, but he has been among the goals this season. Sterling has eight goals and nine assists in 35 games across competitions.

Nevertheless, the club have apparently run out of patience with the 29-year-old and will listen to offers for him this summer. The London giants are apparently in talks to offload multiple players to Saudi Arabia, and Sterling has also been added to that list. The Englishman’s contract with the club runs till 2027.

Ian Maatsen wanted to stay

Ian Maatsen has hit the ground running in the Bundesliga.

Ian Maatsen has revealed that he wanted to stay at the Blues this season. The Dutch left-back was sent out on loan to Borussia Dortmund in January after struggling for chances under Pochettino.

Maatsen has been a hit at Signal Iduna Park, registering one goal and two assists in nine appearances, starting each outing. Speaking to The Guardian, the 22-year-old said that he was ready to play for the Blues but rued the lack of opportunities.

“My plan was to stay at Chelsea. I thought I was ready to compete for the big clubs.

"But sometimes football works like this. I didn’t get a lot of opportunities. It’s not the end of the world, but you have to be ready. You always have to believe because football can go quickly,” said Maatsen.

The Dutchman has no ill-will for Pochettino but added that he understands the manager’s decisions.

“I had trust at Chelsea but with the pressure they are under it is sometimes difficult for a manager to let everyone play. He has to make decisions for the team.

"You have to deal with it as a young player. Sometimes it’s not fair, but maybe it’s the best decision for the club and other teammates. I appreciate that, but I want to play football,” said Maatsen.

The Bundesliga giants could consider keeping the player permanently if he continues his good form.

Trevoh Chalobah’s future in his hands, says journalist

Trevoh Chalobah could be on the move this summer.

Trevoh Chalobah is likely to choose his options carefully this summer, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The English defender was heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich last summer, while Nottingham Forest also wanted to sign him. However, Chalobah ended up staying at Stamford Bridge but is a peripheral figure under Pochettino.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT that the Blues are ready to offload the 24-year-old at the end of the season.

“It's really down to Chalobah at this point because Chelsea have had enough offers, but Chalobah is quite picky about what he's looking for. He's ideally hoping to find the right fit, regular game time, and if possible, play European football,” said Jacobs.

He continued:

“If he doesn't find that then, as he's proven in the last two windows, particularly when Nottingham Forest came calling, he's quite happy to sit at Chelsea, training hard, being a squad player, being a positive influence in the dressing room and wait and see whether he can earn opportunities and change Chelsea's mind.

"I think come summer, if the right opportunity emerges, then Chelsea are quite happy to sell for both football and financial reasons.”

Chalobah missed most of the season due to injury and only recently returned to action for the London giants.