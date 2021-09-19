Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues planning to accelerate move for French midfielder, German defender wants to leave Stamford Bridge after rejecting extension, and more - 18th September 2021

Chelsea are ready to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday. The Blues have enjoyed a fantastic start to the new season under Thomas Tuchel. The German manager has seen his side stay unbeaten in the league and is eager to help the club get one over their bitter rivals this weekend.

Chelsea are planning to accelerate a move for a French midfielder. A German defender, whose current deal expires next summer, has rejected contract renewal offers and wants to leave Stamford Bridge.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from 18 September 2021.

Chelsea planning to accelerate move for Aurelien Tchouameni

Chelsea are ready to step up their efforts for Aurelien Tchouameni

Chelsea are planning to accelerate a move for Aurelien Tchouameni amid interest from Juventus, according to Sport Witness via Tuttomercatoweb. The Blues have a long-standing interest in the French midfielder, who has earned rave reviews with his performances for Monaco of late. Tchouameni recently broke into the French national team and already looks like a superstar despite his age.

The 21-year-old has his admirers at Chelsea, who are eager to bring the player to Stamford Bridge. The Blues have Tchouameni firmly in their plans and are looking to launch an offensive for the player next summer. However, the Premier League giants could be forced into overdrive amid interest in the Frenchman from Juventus. The Serie A giants are looking to address a few glaring issues in their squad in January.

Tchouameni fits their plans and Juventus are already preparing a January raid on Monaco for the player. However, they could face stiff competition from Chelsea, who are trying to tilt the tide in their favor by offering the player a mouth-watering contract.

Antonio Rudiger wants to leave Stamford Bridge after rejecting extension

Antonio Rudiger wants to leave Chelsea

Antonio Rudiger has rejected Chelsea’s offer to extend his contract and is planning to leave Stamford Bridge, according to Caught Offside via Todo Fichajes. The German defender has earned a new lease of life since the appointment of Thomas Tuchel. His current deal is set to expire next summer and the Blues have already initiated efforts to tie him down to a new deal.

Chelsea have put a new contract on the table for the German defender to consider. However, Rudiger has rejected the offer and has also informed the club about his intentions to leave Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea target could leave club next summer

de Ligt could leave Juventus next summer" height="533" width="800" /> Matthijs de Ligt could leave Juventus next summer

Matthijs de Ligt could leave Juventus next summer, according to his agent Mino Raiola. The Dutch defender has caught the eye with his assured performances for the Bianconeri since joining them in 2019.

Chelsea hold a long-term interest in the player and could consider him as an option if they continue to falter in their pursuit of Jules Kounde. And de Ligt’s agent has now revealed that the player could leave the club at the end of the current season.

“Matthijs de Ligt is one of the best centre-backs in Europe. He could leave Juventus at the end of the season. Transfer market sometimes works like this” said Raiola

