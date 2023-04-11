Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues planning Ben Chilwell renewal; Hakim Ziyech advised to leave, and more - April 11, 2023

Chelsea are preparing to travel to the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday (April 12) to face Real Madrid in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Frank Lampard will be eager to secure a win but will have his work cut out against a formidable Los Blancos side.

Meanwhile, the Blues are planning to tie Ben Chilwell down to a new deal. Elsewhere, attacker Hakim Ziyech has been advised to leave Stamford Bridge. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on April 11, 2023:

Chelsea planning Ben Chilwell renewal

Ben Chilwell has admirers at the Etihad.

Chelsea are planning to tie Ben Chilwell down to a new contract to ward off interest from Manchester City, according to The Athletic via Caught Offside.

The English left-back has been largely impressive since arriving at Stamford Bridge from Leicester City in 2020. His consistent performances at the club, though, have reportedly turned heads at the Etihad.

Pep Guardiola is planning to sign another full-back this summer and has set his sights on Chilwell. The Englishman has been plagued with injuries this season, but when fit, has been among the Blues’ best players. Chilwell has two goals and four assists in 26 games across competitions this season.

His contract with the Blues expires in 2025, so the Cityzens are planning to lure him away. However, the London giants are determined to keep hold of the 26-year-old and are working on extending his contract.

Hakim Ziyech advised to leave

Hakim Ziyech is not longer a first choice at Stamford Bridge.

Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf reckons Hakim Ziyech should leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

The Moroccan forward is an isolated figure at the Blues and has struggled for game time this season. The 30-year-old has registered just 19 appearances across competitions for the London giants, setting up one goal.

Speaking to ESPN, Leboeuf said that Ziyech should leave Stamford Bridge to rejuvenate his career.

“Well, definitely Ziyech (should leave Chelsea). The guy is not happy, and he wants to work. Every time he plays for Morocco, he’s the best player in the world, and every time he plays for Chelsea, he feels sad and lost. So I wish him to go somewhere else where he can show to the world he’s still the Ziyech that we have seen when he played for Ajax,” said Leboeuf.

The Moroccan was close to joining Paris Saint-Germain on loan in January, but the deal broke down in the eleventh hour due to paperwork issues.

Stan Collymore urges Callum Hudson-Odoi to join Crystal Palace

Callum Hudson-Odoi’s time at Stamford Bridge could be coming to an end.

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has advised Callum Hudson-Odoi to join Crystal Palace.

The 22-year-old is on loan at Bayer Leverkusen and is due to return to Chelsea at the end of the season. However, he's likely to be surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge, with the Blues planning more investments in attack this summer.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Collymore said that Hudson-Odoi can be an able replacement for Wilfried Zaka at Selhurst Park.

“My advice to him would be to leave Stamford Bridge in the summer and go to somewhere like Crystal Palace, who look like they’re going to lose Wilfried Zaha, in order to get his career back on track,” said Collymore.

He added:

“It’s very hard for a player who has been with a big club for so long to reinvent themselves, but Hudson-Odoi, at 22 years old, is not a kid anymore. He’ll be viewed as a senior professional, so his next move will be a really important one in shaping the rest of his career.”

Collymore added that Hudson-Odoi would suit the Eagles and flourish away from the limelight.

“I do like the thought of him joining Palace, though. That is a move, that to me, would make a lot of sense. They’re in London; they look like they’re going to need a new winger; the fees involved are likely to suit Palace’s budget, and the pressure on him to succeed won’t be anywhere near as high as it is at Chelsea,” said Collymore.

The English forward enters the final year of his contract this summer but is unlikely to be handed a new deal.

