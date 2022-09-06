Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues planning January move for Ajax midfielder; Reece James signs long-term deal at Stamford Bridge, and more - September 6, 2022

Chelsea will take on Dinamo Zagreb at the Stadion Maksimir on Tuesday in UEFA Champions League group stage opener. Manager Thomas Tuchel will look for a winning start to the competition as the Blues seek their second European title in three years.

Meanwhile, the Blues are planning to move for an Ajax midfielder in January. Elsewhere, Reece James has signed a long-term deal at Stamford Bridge.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer news on September 6, 2022:

Chelsea planning January move for Edson Alvarez

Edson Alvarez is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are planning to move for Edson Alvarez in January, according to The Evening Standard.

The London giants failed to sign the Uruguayan this summer. Ajax turned down a £40 million offer from the Premier League giants for the midfielder on deadline day. The player had informed Ajax that he wanted to move to London this summer, but the Eredivisie giants had no desire to let him go.

However, the Blues have retained their interest in Alvarez and could return for the player next year. Tuchel is eager to strengthen his options in midfield in winter, and the Uruguayan is his numero uno target.

Reece James signs long-term deal at Stamford Bridge

Reece James has been a revelation at Stamford Bridge recently.

Reece James has extended his stay at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea have announced.

The Englishman has been outstanding for the Blues since breaking into the first team in 2019. His steady rise has earned him admirers at the biggest clubs around Europe, promoting the Blues to tie him down to an improved contract.

After committing his near future to the club, James is confident of winning more silverware with the London giants.

"I am over the moon with my new contract, and I’m thankful for the fans, the new ownership and everyone involved in the club. I cannot wait to see what the future holds, and I am sure we will have the chance of winning many trophies," said James.

James added that he signed a new deal, as Chelsea is the club he wanted to be at.

"I grew up supporting this club, and I’ve been here since I was a six-year-old. I put pen to paper on a new deal because this is the club I want to be at. I’d like to say a special thanks to the fans. I am here to stay, and we have a bright future ahead of us," said James.

James has put pen to paper on a six-year deal that will keep him at the club till 2028.

Blues planning Mason Mount contract renewal

Mason Mount is likely to sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are planning to tie Mason Mount down to a new deal, according to The Telegraph via Caught Offside.

The 23-year-old has gone from strength to strength at Stamford Bridge over the years. He is one of the first names in the team sheet under Tuchel at the moment. The club acknowledge his importance to the team and want to sort out his future to avoid a repeat of the Antonio Rudiger scenario.

Mount is currently under contract till 2024, but the Blues want to end any speculation regarding his future by extending his stay at Stamford Bridge. The club hierarchy want the 23-year-old to follow Reece James' steps and commit his future to the London giants.

