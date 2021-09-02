Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues planning to return for French defender in January, club confirm Saul Niguez signing, and more - 1st September 2021

Chelsea have been very quick off the blocks this season under Thomas Tuchel. The Blues have two wins and a draw so far in the league and are aiming to challenge for the title. The German manager has enjoyed decent success since taking charge at Stamford Bridge earlier this year and wants to continue that trend this season.

Chelsea may have missed their top defensive target this summer, but Tuchel is already planning to prize him away in January. The Blues have confirmed the arrival of Saul Niguez on deadline day.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Chelsea transfer stories from 1 September 2021.

Chelsea planning to return for French defender in January

Chelsea plan to return for Jules Kounde in January

Chelsea are planning to return for Jules Kounde in January next year, according to The Express via Guardian. The Blues were hot on the heels of the Frenchman all summer and attempted to prize him away from Sevilla right until deadline day. A difference in valuation of the player ultimately forced them to end their pursuit, but the Premier League giants are not ready to give up yet.

Chelsea were locked in negotiations with the La Liga side and there were instances where a deal looked likely. Kounde was eager to complete the deal and the two clubs had even reached a verbal agreement for a £52m deal. However, Sevilla increased their price tag by £13m in the final few days of the summer to take it closer to the player's release clause.

Jules Koundé deal between Chelsea and Sevilla is now OFF. No agreement, no intention to negotiate and no clause matches. 🚫❌ #CFC #Sevilla #DeadlineDay — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2021

The Blues were hardly impressed by the move and decided to abandon the deal. The Premier League giants are now expected to return for the player when the transfer window reopens in January. Other clubs could arrive at the table in winter, but Chelsea remain confident about securing a deal.

Blues confirm Saul Niguez signing

Saul Niguez has joined Chelsea on loan

Chelsea have confirmed the arrival of Saul Niguez on loan for the rest of the season, with an option to buy at the end of the tenure. Thomas Tuchel was looking to bolster his midfield, especially after the injury to N'Golo Kante, and will be happy to have secured the player.

We’re delighted to welcome @saulniguez to the club on a season-long loan! ✍️#HolaSaul 🇪🇸 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 31, 2021

Speaking after the move, the Spaniard expressed his delight at arriving at Stamford Bridge.

"I am very excited to start this new challenge with Chelsea. Blues fans, I am one of you now and I can’t wait to wear the shirt, start training and see all of you. See you soon," said Saul.

Chelsea youngster joins Venezia on loan

Chelsea youngster Ethan Ampadu has secured a loan deal to Venezia, the club have confirmed. The youngster has extended his contract with the Blues until 2024 before the move. Ampadu is highly rated at Stamford Bridge and there is no buy option in the loan deal.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan with Sheffield United, appearing 25 times for the Blades. He caught the eye with his performances for the Blades, but with competition for places too severe at the London side, Thomas Tuchel has opted to send him out on loan again.

Edited by Prem Deshpande