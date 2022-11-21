Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues planning to sell Romelu Lukaku next summer; club interested in Everton star, and more - November 21, 2022

Chelsea have endured a mixed start to Graham Potter's tenure. The Englishman is likely to invest in the January transfer window to revamp his squad.

Meanwhile, the Blues are planning to permanently offload Romelu Lukaku next summer. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the London giants are interested in an Everton goalkeeper.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on November 21, 2022:

Chelsea planning to sell Romelu Lukaku next summer

Romelu Lukaku has endured a difficult time at Inter Milan this season.

Chelsea are planning to offload Romelu Lukaku permanently next summer, according to Calciomercato via Caught Offside.

The Belgian forward is currently on loan with Inter Milan for the rest of the season. Lukaku returned to Stamford Bridge last summer but endured a disappointing stay in London.

He was subsequently offloaded on a loan move back to Serie A. However, Lukaku has failed to live up to the billing with the Nerazzurri this season and has cut a sorry figure so far.

The Blues were planning to extend his loan spell for another season but have now changed their decision. Co-owner Todd Boehly is reluctant to keep the player any longer and wants to offload him next summer.

Chelsea remain in the market for a new No. 9, but Lukaku is unlikely to be handed a second chance. It's now in the best interests of all parties that the 29-year-old ends his association with the Blues.

Blues interested in Jordan Pickford, says Fabrizio Romano

Jordan Pickford has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are keeping a close eye on Jordan Pickford, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The English goalkeeper is currently with his national team in Qatar for the FIFA World Cup. Pickford has been a consistent performer for the Three Lions as well as Everton over the years. His exploits have earned him admirers at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues remain in the hunt for a new face between the sticks, amid uncertainties surrounding the future of Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga. In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Pickford is the London giants’ preferred choice for the position at the moment.

“Jordan Pickford is one of the goalkeepers Chelsea are monitoring at the moment, not the only one but nothing is advanced or concrete yet. For sure, they need to make a decision on Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga. I think they’re both very good goalkeepers but they need full confidence otherwise it makes no sense to continue,” wrote Romano.

The 28-year-old has appeared 14 times for the Toffees this season.

Fabrizio Romano provides update on Chelsea’s Josko Gvardiol pursuit

Josko Gvardiol is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Fabrizio Romano has said that the Blues have a long-term interest in Josko Gvardiol.

The Croatian defender has caught the eye with RB Leipzig recently, and the Blues are hot on his heels. Graham Potter wants to add more steel to his backline next year, and the 20-year-old has emerged as an option.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano saidthat the London giants failed to sign Gvardiol this summer.

“Chelsea are interested and have been since last summer. They wanted him for 2023 in an €80m deal plus add-ons but Leipzig refused. At the moment, I’m told Chelsea remain interested, but there’s still nothing agreed; the race is open; nothing will happen now, as he’s 100% focused on World Cup,” wrote Romano.

Gvardiol has appeared 20 times across competitions for Leipzig this season, scoring once.

