Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues planning Trevoh Chalobah exit; club advised to sign Nico Williams, and more - March 12, 2024

Chelsea succumbed to a hard-fought 3-2 home win over Newcastle United on Monday, March 11, in the Premier League. Goals from Nicolas Jackson, Cole Palmer and Mykhaylo Mudryk marked an eventful outing for Mauricio Pochettino.

Meanwhile, the Blues are planning to offload defender Trevoh Chalobah in the summer. Elsewhere, the London giants have been advised to sign Athletic Bilbao attacker Nico Williams this year.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on March 12, 2024:

Chelsea planning Trevoh Chalobah exit, according to journalist

Trevoh Chalobah is likely to leave Stamford Bridge this year.

Chelsea are planning to cash in on Trevoh Chalobah this summer, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The English defender was linked with a move to Bayern Munich last year, but the move failed to materialise. He missed much of the season with an injury before retuning to action last month. Chalobah started the draw with Brentford earlier this month, igniting talk of a possible stay.

However, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said that the 24-year-old is no longer part of plans at Stamford Bridge.

“I think Chalobah is a player that Chelsea will sell, and the start against Brentford was partly down to being fit. So, it's not so much that he's been shunned as injured, but it's clear that he's not right there at the top of the pecking order,” said Jacobs.

He continued:

“He also started against Brentford because Pochettino trialled a back three, and Chalobah slotted into the side.

"But, naturally, when all of Chelsea's centre-backs are fit, even with Thiago Silva leaving, and because they might add another centre-back in the summer, Chalobah is a player that, for the last two windows, Chelsea have been prepared to sell.”

Nottingham Forest also wanted Chalobah last summer and could return for the player this year.

Blues advised to sign Nico Williams by journalist

Nico Williams could be on the move this summer.

Journalist Dean Jones reckons Chelsea should target Nico Williams as a replacement for Raheem Sterling this summer.

The English forward has failed to live up to expectations since arriving in 2022, and his future remains uncertain. Williams, meanwhile, has been on a roll with Athletic Bilbao this campaign, registering six goals and 12 assists in 28 games across competitions.

His efforts have apparently turned heads at Stamford Bridge, with the Blues in urgent need of attacking reinforcement. Co-owner Todd Boehly invested heavily in the squad since taking over, but the team are yet to convince in the final third. Williams’ arrival could change that.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, though, Jones said that Aston Villa, Liverpool as well as Tottenham Hotspur also have their eyes on the 21-year-old.

“Last year, I would have had reservations about his decisions in the final third, but he has put those fears to bed this season and been brilliant,” said Jones.

He added:

"Villa, Arsenal, Liverpool and Spurs have all had eyes on him too, and we should remember that amid the Chelsea hype. But if Raheem Sterling is leaving in the summer - which there is a chance of - this is a great player to be looking at to replace him.”

Williams signed a new deal with the Basque club in December, which runs till 2027.

Tottenham Hotspur yet to submit offer for Conor Gallagher, says Fabrizio Romano

Conor Gallagher’s future remains up in the air.

Tottenham Hotspur haven’t knocked at the door for Conor Gallagher yet, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Spurs have been hot on the heels of the English midfielder for a while and are expected to move for him at the end of the season. Gallagher enters the final year of his contract with the Blues this summer but is yet to extend his stay.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Blues haven’t come to a decision regarding the player’s future.

“Chelsea haven’t decided what to do about Conor Gallagher and his contractual situation yet. Tottenham’s interest hasn’t gone anywhere though.

"It’s been there since last summer, but, as of right now, I am not aware of any negotiations, including a contract offer or any bids,” wrote Romano.

Gallagher has been an indispensable part of Pochettino’s starting XI this season, registering four goals and seven assists in 37 outings across competitions.