Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues planning to trigger Nicolas Jackson release clause; club eyeing Nicolo Barella, and more - June 19, 2023

Chelsea are looking for reinforcements this summer after an underwhelming 2022-23 campaign. The Blues finished 12th in the Premier League and ended the season without a trophy.

Meanwhile, the London giants are planning to trigger Villarreal striker Nicolas Jackson's release clause. Elsewhere, Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on June 19, 2023:

Chelsea planning to trigger Nicolas Jackson release clause

Nicolas Jackson (left) is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are planning to trigger Nicolas Jackson's release clause this week, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Senegalese striker has enjoyed a stellar run with Villarreal in the recently concluded season, turning heads at Stamford Bridge. The Blues want a new No. 9 and have set their sights on the 21-year-old.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the London giants already have full agreement with Jackson on a five-year deal.

"Chelsea had some positive conversations with the Villarreal striker, and now we can say there is a full agreement with the player on a long-term contract, more than five years.

"It’s also important to say that Chelsea are prepared to trigger Jackson’s release clause at Villarreal. They tried discussing different terms, like a lower fee, or including a player in the deal, but Villarreal said no," wrote Romano.

Romano added that Chelsea decided to trigger the release clause, as they were wary of interest from AC Milan and RB Leipzig.

"So, Chelsea have decided to go ahead and pay the release clause, because they know other clubs such as AC Milan and RB Leipzig are also interested, and they want to be fast on this deal.

"They have informed Villarreal of their intention to trigger the release clause, and the idea is to get the deal done next week. Here we go soon!" wrote Romano.

Jackson's arrival is likely to solve a burning issue at Stamford Bridge

Blues eyeing Nicolo Barella

Nicolo Barella has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have identified Nicolo Barella as an alternative to Moises Caicedo, according to 90 Min.

The Blues are eager to reinforce their midfield ahead of the new season. With Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante likely to leave, replacements are in order. Caicedo has emerged as the ideal target, thanks to his strong performances for Brighton & Hove Albion.

However, the Seagulls want £100 million to part ways with their prized asset, which has put the London giants on the backfoot. Chelsea have now turned to Barella, who has been very impressive over the years for Inter Milan. The Italian recently helped the Nerazzurri reach the UEFA Champions League final and is among their most key players.

As such, prising him away from the San Siro would be no easy task. Apart from the Blues, Liverpool and Newcastle United are also interested in Barella. The Italian could be available for around £70 million this summer, should Inter consider selling him.

English duo urged to stay at Stamford Bridge

Conor Gallagher could leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf has urged Conor Gallagher and Ruben Loftus-Cheek to stay at Stamford Bridge beyond the summer.

Both players have been in and out of the first team in the recently concluded season. They're linked with a move away from the Blues in search of regular football this year, with the club already hot on the heels of Moises Caicedo.

However, speaking to ESPN, Leboeuf said that his former side need more options in midfield even if the Ecuadorian arrives.

“If we consider that maybe Caicedo is about to move in, then I think they need to find somebody else next to Enzo Fernandez,” said Leboeuf.

He continued:

“Seeing Chukwuemeka, Gallagher and maybe Loftus-Cheek leaving. I think it doesn’t give you too many options to fulfil that spot and to make sure you are going to be competitive, and that’s, for me, a concern."

Leboeuf cited Mateo Kovacic's example to outline why it's necessary to have multiple options in midfield. The Croatian is set to join Manchester City, where he might not be a regular but would add strength in depth.

“Either Gallagher or Loftus-Cheek should stay to maybe substitute if Caicedo comes, either Caicedo or Enzo Fernandez. You can’t leave only two players in that situation," said Leboeuf.

He added:

"Look at Kovacic. He’s going to sign for Manchester City. Rodri and John Stones are the guys playing normally there, so he is going, for me, as a substitute. Chelsea have to make sure, in the middle of the park, you are strong. We all know the battle is there.”

Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in Gallagher.

