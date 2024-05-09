Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues plot swap deal for Michael Olise; club receive Victor Osimhen boost, and more - May 9, 2024

Chelsea are preparing for their upcoming visit to the City Ground on Saturday, May 11, to face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. Mauricio Pochettino's team are seventh in the league with three games left.

Meanwhile, the Blues are planning a swap deal for Crystal Palace hitman Michael Olise this summer. Elsewhere, the London giants have received a boost in their efforts to secure the services of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on May 9, 2024:

Chelsea plot swap deal for Michael Olise

Michael Olise

Chelsea are ready to offer Raheem Sterling in a swap deal for Michael Olise, according to TBR Football.

The English forward has been a disappointment since arrive at Stamford Bridge from Manchester City couple of summers ago. Sterling has eight goals and as many assists in 40 outings across competitions this season and remains linked with an exit this summer.

The Blues are planning to replace him with Olise. The Frenchman has gone from strength to strength with Crystal Palace this campaign, scoring nine goals and setting up four more from 17 games across competitions.

The London giants are pleased with his efforts and are planning to secure his services at the end of the campaign. The player reportedly has a release clause of above £60 million and is also wanted at Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United.

However, Chelsea are hoping to steal a match on their rivals by offering Sterling in return for the 22-year-old.

Blues receive Victor Osimhen boost

Victor Osimhen

Chelsea have received a boost in their efforts to secure the services of Victor Osimhen this summer.

The London giants are looking for a new No. 9 this summer and have apparently identified the Nigerian as their priority target. Osimhen is also wanted by Paris Saint- Germain as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe.

However, speaking to Sky Italia, acclaimed journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has stated that the 25-year-old would prefer to move to the Premier League.

“The possibility of playing in France again does not excite Osimhen, who has already played there with Lille. Clearly playing with PSG is different because you can play games like tonight’s Champions League semi-final, but his preference is England,” said Di Marzio.

He continued:

“Arsenal and Chelsea are the two teams that could take Osimhen and as long as that possibility is open he will wait. Napoli’s new general manager Manna is talking to Chelsea to assess whether there is room to close the deal and to include (Romelu) Lukaku in the possible Osimhen deal.”

Lukaku is on loan with AS Roma but doesn't feature in the Blues' plans for the future.

Fabrizio Romano sheds light on Messinho move

Fabrizio Romano has refuted claims that Chelsea are leading the line to sign Estevao Willian this summer.

The Brazilian teenage sensation, nicknamed Messinho for his playing style, has turned heads at multiple clubs across Europe. Recent reports suggested that the Blues are leading the race to sign the Palmeiras star.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that there has been no bid for the 17-year-old yet.

“A big story circulating yesterday was about Chelsea being confident of signing Palmeiras wonderkid Estevao Willian. My understanding is that talks have been taking place since January – initial discussions, with Chelsea interested and very keen. Nothing is done yet also because Palmeiras are still waiting for an official bid but interest is concrete,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Palmeiras keep producing fantastic talents, as we saw with Endrick, who will be joining Real Madrid in the summer, and Estevao is another big prospect for the future. Nicknamed ‘Messinho’, he’s surely rated among the best talents in South America.”

Barcelona have also been linked with a move for Messinho recently.