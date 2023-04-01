Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues plotting Denis Zakaria stay; Thomas Tuchel opens up on sack, and more - April 1, 2023

Chelsea will host Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (April 1) in the Premier League. Graham Potter's men desperately need a point to keep alive their faint hopes of a top-four finish.

Meanwhile, the Blues are planning to keep Denis Zakaria at Stamford Bridge. Elsewhere, Thomas Tuchel has opened up on his departure from the London giants.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on April 1, 2023:

Chelsea plotting Denis Zakaria stay

Denis Zakaria could be offered a permanent stay at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are planning to keep Denis Zakaria at Stamford Bridge beyond the summer, according to Calciomercato via Juve FC.

The Swiss midfielder joined the Blues on loan from Juventus last summer but has struggled for first-team opportunities. The 26-year-old has registered just 12 appearances, scoring once, for the Blues. However, the Premier League side are pleased with his performances and want to sign him permanently.

Chelsea have a buy option in the loan deal for a predefined fee but want to renegotiate the terms. According to the aforementioned report, the London giants want to offer the Bianconeri a reduced fee for Zakaria at the end of the season. If that doesn't convince the Serie A giants, the Blues could include Ruben Loftus-Cheek in their proposal to sweeten the deal.

Thomas Tuchel opens up on Stamford Bridge sack

Thomas Tuchel left Stamford Bridge under unceremonious circumstances.

Thomas Tuchel has said that he's still affected by the abrupt end of his Chelsea tenure.

The German was relieved of his duties last September after a 1-0 defeat against Dinamo Zagreb in the UEFA Champions League. His replacement Graham Potter has endured a difficult start to life at Stamford Bridge. Tuchel recently took charge as the new Bayern Munich manager after the Bavarians parted ways with Julian Nagelsmann.

Speaking to the press, Tuchel said that his final meeting with the Blues' hierarchy was a very short one.

"It was a shock. I felt it, strangely, when I drove to the training centre. The meeting we had felt unusual - it turned out to be very short. It lasted three to five minutes. The decision had been made, and, honestly, it was a shock for all of us. I was also not in the mood to talk longer," said Tuchel.

He continued:

"We had a feeling that we were in the right spot at the right time. We felt that we could achieve big things, and we wanted to stay longer - it was as simple as that."

Tuchel added that he was part of a strong group in London during that time, who dealt well with adversities.

"It still hurts in a way. I'm not able to see these people on a daily basis. I love this job. I have a passion for it. We built an extraordinary bond in the circumstances. We started there during Covid, during Brexit - then came the change of ownership," said Tuchel.

He concluded:

"We were a strong, strong group, and it wasn't in my hands to take this decision. I was no longer part of this group, a group that felt like a family."

Tuchel will make his debut as Bayern Munich manager on Saturday (April 1) against his former club Borussia Dortmund.

Fabrizio Romano outlines Mason Mount problem

Mason Mount could leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Chelsea could struggle to raise £70 million for Mason Mount this summer, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The English midfielder will enter the final year of his contract this summer, but talks for an extension haven't reached a conclusive end. Liverpool are among the clubs eyeing the 24-year-old with interest.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that there's still a chance that Mount could sign a new deal:

“I think it’s going to be difficult to get £70m for Mason Mount. At the moment, Chelsea and Mount have still a small chance to continue together with a final round of talks in the next months. … but if there will be no agreement again, Mount will be available on the market. Liverpool remain interested, as said many times; and, for sure, Chelsea will try to sign a new midfielder in the summer," wrote Romano.

The Englishman has made 32 appearances across competitions this season, scoring three goals and setting up six.

