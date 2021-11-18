Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues plotting January move for Ligue 1 midfielder; club enter race for French star, and more - 18th November 2021

Chelsea are preparing to travel to the King Power Stadium on Saturday to face Leicester City. The Blues are currently top of the Premier League table after 11 games, while The Foxes are 12th.

Meanwhile, the Premier League leaders are plotting a January move for Aurelien Tchouameni. Elsewhere, The Blues have entered the race to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 18th November 2021:

Chelsea plotting January move for Aurelien Tchouameni

Chelsea are preparing to move for Aurelien Tchouameni in January.

Chelsea are preparing to move for Aurelien Tchouameni in January, according to TEAMtalk. The French midfielder is one of the hottest properties in Europe and is also wanted by Liverpool. However, The Blues are planning to steal a march on their rivals by securing his services this winter.

Tchouameni has been outstanding for Monaco since joining in January last year. Chelsea had the chance to bring the Frenchman to the Premier League this summer for €30 million. However, The Blues opted to sign Saul Niguez on loan instead, a move they are seemingly regretting now.

That's because the Spaniard has struggled to find his feet at Stamford Bridge, while Tchouameni has gone from strength to strength for both club and country. The 21-year-old played a pivotal part in his nation's UEFA Nations League triumph, helping Les Bleus deal well in the absence of N'Golo Kante in the final.

Chelsea are ready to make amends now, and go all out to sign the Frenchman this winter. The Blues are unlikely to take up the option of signing Saul Niguez permanently. Instead, Thomas Tuchel now wants Tchouameni to team up with Kante in his midfield. However, the Monaco star is expected to cost €40 million.

Blues enter race for Adrien Rabiot

Chelsea have entered the race to sign Adrien Rabiot.

Chelsea have entered the race to sign Adrien Rabiot, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato. The French midfielder has failed to live up to expectations since joining Juventus in 2019. Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri is yet to be convinced by the 25-year-old, and is not averse to letting him leave.

Rabiot will not be short of offers if he decides to leave Turin, though. The Frenchman is wanted by Real Madrid, Arsenal and Newcastle United. Now The Blues have entered the fray. Chelsea have identified Rabiot as a possible replacement for Niguez.

Chelsea ready to pay €50 million for Gavi

Chelsea are interested in Barcelona sensation Gavi.

Chelsea are interested in Barcelona sensation Gavi, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional.

The Blues are willing to pay Gavi's €50 million release clause to take him to Stamford Bridge. The 17-year-old broke into the Blaugrana starting eleven in preseason this summer, and has become a first-team regular since then.

Chelsea have been impressed by his meteoric rise this season. They believe the teenager could help them build a strong midfield core for the future. However, prising him away from Barcelona will not be easy. Barcelona are working on a new deal for Gavi, and raise his release clause to €1 billion.

