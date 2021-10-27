Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues plotting move for PSG star; club asked to pay £80 million for Columbian ace, and more - 27th October 2021

Chelsea overcame a resolute Southampton side in the Round of 16 of the EFL Cup on Tuesday. The Blues edged past the Saints 4-3 on penalties after the game had ended 1-1 after regulation time.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are plotting a move for an Argentinean striker who plays for PSG. Moreover, the Blues have been asked to pay £80 million for an FC Porto winger.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 27th October 2021.

Chelsea plotting move for Mauro Icardi

Chelsea are planning a move for Mauro Icardi.

Chelsea are planning a move for Mauro Icardi, according to journalist Ekrem Konur.

The Argentinean is unsettled at PSG, and his future has come under speculation since the arrival of Lionel Messi at the Parc des Princes. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner has a strained relationship with Icardi, who could be offloaded next year. The Blues are eager to take advantage of the situation, and want him at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea struggled due to the poor form of Timo Werner last season. The Blues responded by bringing in Romelu Lukaku this summer. The Belgian hit the ground running at Stamford Bridge, showing why Thomas Tuchel splashed the big bucks on him. However, Lukaku's goalscoring exploits didn't last long. The Belgian is going through a lean phase, and hasn't scored in his last four games.

Chelsea haven't missed Lukaku so far, with others stepping up to ensure Tuchel's bandwagon keeps rolling. However, the Blues are interested in adding another number nine to their roster, and have their eyes on Icardi.

With Timo Werner's future hanging in the balance, the Premier League giants want to ensure they have enough firepower to challenge for silverware. The London side are keen on Icardi, and could initiate negotiations for him with PSG soon.

Blues asked to pay £80 million for Luis Diaz

Chelsea have to pay £80 million to secure the services of Luis Diaz.

Chelsea will have to pay £80m to secure the services of Luis Diaz, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato.

The Colombian winger has earned rave reviews with his performances for Porto ,and is being tracked by quite a few top clubs around Europe. The Blues are enticed by his goalscoring prowess.

Luis Diaz finished joint top scorer alongside Lionel Messi in the Copa America 2021, and has scored six goals in nine league games this season for Porto.

Transfer News Central @TransferNewsCen Newcastle are interested in Porto winger Luis Diaz, and are preparing an offer to meet his release clause of €80m. (Sport TV) Newcastle are interested in Porto winger Luis Diaz, and are preparing an offer to meet his release clause of €80m. (Sport TV) https://t.co/8jUIWJBHOr

The Portuguese side are eager to hold on to their prized asset, and have slapped an astronomical price tag on his head. Apart from Chelsea, Newcastle United are also interested in Diaz.

Fluminense eager to sign Thiago Silva

Fluminense are keen to sign Thiago Silva.

Fluminense are keen to sign Thiago Silva, according to The Hard Tackle via Tuttomercatoweb.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Brazilian side are planning to bring their former player back home, and have already initiated the process to secure his services. Silva's current deal with Chelsea expires next summer, and there is no talk of a renewal lined up.

The Brazilian was an integral part of the Blues' first eleven last season, but has dropped down the pecking order in the current campaign. Silva is unlikely to extend his association with Chelsea, so a move back to his country could be on the cards.

Edited by Bhargav