Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues preparing offer for Juventus midfielder; club urged to sign Bayern Munich striker, and more - 25 May 2022

Chelsea failed to mount a title challenge in the recently concluded season. Despite being among the top contenders for the Premier League title, manager Thomas Tuchel's wards finished third.

Meanwhile, the Blues are preparing an offer for a Juventus midfielder. Elsewhere, former Blues defender Glenn Johnson has urged the London giants to sign a Bayern Munich striker. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 25 May 2022:

Chelsea preparing offer for Adrien Rabiot

Adrien Rabiot has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are preparing an offer for Adrien Rabiot, according to The Hard Tackle via Tuttosport. The French midfielder will enter the final year of his contract with Juventus this summer. The Blues are plotting to secure his signature ahead of the new campaign.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Newcastle and Chelsea are both interested in signing Adrien Rabiot from Juventus!



The Italians would welcome a move, with a fee between €15M and €20M enough to 'satisfy' a transfer.



(Source: Tuttosport) Newcastle and Chelsea are both interested in signing Adrien Rabiot from Juventus!The Italians would welcome a move, with a fee between €15M and €20M enough to 'satisfy' a transfer.(Source: Tuttosport) 🚨 Newcastle and Chelsea are both interested in signing Adrien Rabiot from Juventus! 🇫🇷 The Italians would welcome a move, with a fee between €15M and €20M enough to 'satisfy' a transfer.(Source: Tuttosport) https://t.co/20n0u7wpKP

Tuchel wants to revamp his midfield after a disappointing season. Rabiot has emerged as an option, with the Bianconeri also ready to cash in on him this summer.

The Blues are ready to offer €20 million for the 27-year-old. However, they could face stiff competition from Newcastle United for his services.

Glen Johnson urges Blues to sign Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Former Chelsea defender Glen Johnson has urged the Blues to sign Robert Lewandowski. The Polish striker's contract with Bayern Munich expires next summer, but he wants to leave the Allianz Arena this year. The Blues are keen to take him to Stamford Bridge.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Bayern Munich have not yet responded to Barcelona's €32M offer for Robert Lewandowski.



The player wants the Barça move and has NOT been offered to Real Madrid. There hasn't been any contact with Madrid.



(Source: Bayern Munich have not yet responded to Barcelona's €32M offer for Robert Lewandowski.The player wants the Barça move and has NOT been offered to Real Madrid. There hasn't been any contact with Madrid.(Source: @altobelli13 🚨 Bayern Munich have not yet responded to Barcelona's €32M offer for Robert Lewandowski. The player wants the Barça move and has NOT been offered to Real Madrid. There hasn't been any contact with Madrid.(Source: @altobelli13) https://t.co/0EacmMU8dM

Speaking to Betting Odds, Johnson also said that his former club's pursuit of Lewandowski could hinge on the future of Romelu Lukaku.

"In terms of the player himself, then yes (they should go for him). But business-wise, what that might do to (Romelu) Lukaku, if he’s not playing where’s he going to go, how much is he going to be worth. They bought him for an awful lot of money," said Johnson.

He continued:

"But at the same time, if they give him another six months, and he doesn’t perform, then they might miss out on the top four. It’s a tough one. While Lewandowski is available on the free, I think you have to try and sign him."

Lewandowski is coming off a 50-goal 2021-22 campaign, having scored nearly 350 goals in eight seasons for Bayern.

Christian Pulisic could be sold this summer, says Noel Whelan

Christian Pulisic could leave Stamford Bridge this summer

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan believes Christian Pulisic could be sold this summer. The American has struggled for regular game time at Stamford Bridge of late and could be on the move for greener pastures, making only 13 league starts in the 2021-22 season.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan also said that Pulisic lacks consistency.

"Pulisic can be a game-winner for Chelsea. But that being said, he doesn’t play an awful lot of football – and when he does, he’s not consistent enough. He’s not Thomas Tuchel’s first choice," said Whelan.

He continued:

"I think there’ll be a lot of changes at Chelsea this summer. This still isn’t Tuchel’s side – and he’ll want the opportunity to bring his own faces in. Pulisic could be a casualty of that. They’ll be looking to sign an upgrade, I’m sure – and they need to if they’re going to challenge Liverpool or Man City next season."

Edited by Bhargav