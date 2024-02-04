Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues prioritise Victor Osimhen move; Tottenham retain Conor Gallagher interest, and more - February 4, 2024

Chelsea host Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (February 4) in the Premier League. Manager Mauricio Pochettino will be eager to return to winning ways following a 4-1 midweek league defeat at leaders Liverpool.

Meanwhile, the Blues are prioritising a move for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer. Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur are likely to return for Blues attacker Conor Gallagher at the end of the season.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on February 4, 2024:

Chelsea prioritising Victor Osimhen move, says journalist

Victor Osimhen has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have made Victor Osimhen a priority ahead of the summer, according to journalist Alex Crook.

The Nigerian striker is a long-term target for the Blues, who are in desperate need of a new No. 9. Romelu Lukaku, out on loan to AS Roma, is not part of Pochettino’s plans. The Argentinean manager is unlikely to be impressed by Nicolas Jackson’s performances so far.

Osimhen appears to be perfect for the role. The 25-year-old is fresh off helping Napoli win the Serie A title last season, registering 31 goals and five assists in 39 outings across competitions. He has scored eight goals and set up three in 18 games this campaign and is ready for the next step in his career.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Crook added that there’s no better alternative to Osimhen for the Stamford Bridge role right now.

“I think Pochettino made no secret of the fact that he wanted a striker, but there wasn't really anyone out there during the winter window.

"Nicolas Jackson has come back from the Africa Cup of Nations a little bit earlier than they thought, and they have still been trying to get Christopher Nkunku fit,” said Crook.

He continued:

“A move for Karim Benzema was a non-starter, and Osimhen obviously signed a new contract, but he is definitely top of Chelsea's list for the summer.

"The rest of the strikers out there ahead of the deadline were raw and unproven, which is what they have already got.”

The London giants have also been linked with Brentford striker Ivan Toney this year.

Tottenham Hotspur retain Conor Gallagher interest

Conor Gallagher is wanted across London.

Tottenham Hotspur are likely to return for Conor Gallagher at the end of the season, according to Football Insider.

Spurs have been hot on the heels of the English midfielder for a while and were expected to move for him in January. However, things haven’t gone according to plan. Gallagher remains a key member of Pochettino’s side, registering 29 appearances across competitions this season, starting 26.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou is apparently a huge fan of the 23-year-old and is keen to add him to his squad. Gallagher’s contract with Chelsea expires in 2025, but he hasn’t been handed a new deal yet.

Despite being a first-team regular, the Blues are apparently willing to listen to offers for the player this summer. The report adds that £50 million could do the trick for Tottenham.

Trevoh Chalobah wants to stay, says Fabrizio Romano

Trevoh Chalobah’s future at Stamford Bridge remains up in the air.

Trevoh Chalobah wants to stay at Chelsea and fight for his place, according to transfer expect Fabrizio Romano.

The English defender is yet to kick a ball this season as he recovers from a thigh injury. Chalobah was heavily linked with an exit from Stamford Bridge in the summer, amid interest from Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest.

The 24-year-old was also expected to leave in January but remained at the club. The Blues are likely to push for his departure at the end of the season as they look to adhere to FFP norms.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Chalobah was never close to leaving the London giants in January.

“The expectation before the January transfer window was that Trevoh Chalobah would leave Chelsea and there was some interest in the player.

"However, the defender is now prepared to fight for his place in Mauricio Pochettino’s team as he is going to be fit and ready to play soon,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“In January Chalobah had some chances to leave the London club, but it was never really close.

"Atletico Madrid considered the possibility of signing him, same for West Ham, but nothing was ever close because of his salary, which was considered too high for a six-month loan.”

With Thiago Silva’s future uncertain, Pochettino could consider holding on to Chalobah for now.

PauL Merson predicts the result of Arsenal vs Liverpool and other PL GW 23 fixtures! Click here