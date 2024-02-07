Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues prioritising Victor Osimhen move; Enzo Fernandez wants to leave, and more - February 7, 2024

Chelsea travel to Villa Park on Wednesday (February 7) to face Aston Villa in an FA Cup fourth-round replay. Mauricio Pochettino's men are in wretched form, having lost their last two games against Liverpool (4-1) and Wolverhampton Wanderers (4-2) in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, the Blues are prioritising a move for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer. Elsewhere, Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez wants to leave Stamford Bridge.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on February 7, 2024.

Chelsea prioritising Victor Osimhen move, says journalist

Victor Osimhen is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Victor Osimhen is a priority target for Chelsea right now, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The Nigerian striker signed a new deal with Napoli last December but is largely expected to leave at the end of the season. Osimhen helped the Italian giants win the Serie A title last season and has been linked with a move to Arsenal as well.

In his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs added that Paris Saint-Germain also have their eyes on the 25-year-old as they seek a Kylian Mbappe replacement.

"PSG have a contingency plan should Mbappe depart. Napoli’s Victor Osimhen is one target, although there is an acceptance the Nigerian prefers a move to the Premier League as it stands.

"Chelsea and Arsenal are expected to both explore a deal. He’s arguably the top target for the former right now. If Osimhen goes to the Premier League, PSG could turn to Milan’s Rafael Leao," wrote Jacobs.

Jacobs also mentioned that the Blues were not interested in Lille striker Jonathan David in January despite being linked to the player.

"David has been considered by Spurs. Chelsea were linked with him in January although my understanding is there was no approach or consideration for the Canadian striker last month.

"Perhaps the links stem from Graham Potter, who liked David’s profile when he was still at the club, but I am not aware of any serious discussion over him since," wrote Jacobs.

The London giants are looking for a replacement for Romelu Lukaku, who is on loan to AS Roma and is unlikely to stay at Stamford Bridge next season.

Enzo Fernandez wants to leave

Enzo Fernandez is unsettled at Stamford Bridge.

Enzo Fernandez wants to leave Chelsea, according to Football Insider. The Argentinean midfielder arrived from Benfica in January 2023 in a move reportedly worth £107 million.

However, his stay at Stamford Bridge has hardly been rosy. Fernandez has been a first-team regular for the London giants, but his performances haven't been entirely convincing.

With the club in turmoil, his efforts have been heavily scrutinised as well. The 23-year-old is tired of being made the scapegoat for the team’s struggles and wants his way out.

The player’s contract with the Blues runs till 2032, but he's reportedly holding talks with potential suitors over a possible exit. However, the fact that he will cost a fortune could make a move tough to materialise.

Blues could turn to Jose Mourinho, says journalist

Jose Mourinho is available for his next assignment.

Chelsea could turn to Jose Mourinho as a replacement for Mauricio Pochettino, according to journalist Paul Brown.

The Argentinean manager has struggled to impress since taking charge at Stamford Bridge last summer. His team are 11th in the Premier League after 23 games, so a change could be in order this year. Mourinho is available after parting ways with Roma in January and has a great track record in England.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said that the Blues’ new owners could be tempted to bring the Portuguese back to Stamford Bridge.

"It's a new ownership, so anything is possible. If the previous ownership was still there, I think there wouldn't be a chance in hell of them wanting to bring Mourinho back again.

"It's a delicious little prospect for anyone who isn't a Chelsea fan because who knows how that would go?" said Brown.

He continued:

"I doubt that he is high on any list of names that Chelsea have in the frame should Pochettino go, but you never know. This ownership is quite unpredictable.

"If they see a manager out there with a proven track record of winning trophies and who has done it before in the Premier League, it might tempt them."

Mourinho won multiple trophies, including the Premier League, during his two stints with the London giants.