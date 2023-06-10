Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues reach Andre Onana agreement; club will allow Christian Pulisic to leave, and more - June 10, 2023

Chelsea finished 12th in the Premier League, a whopping 45 points behind champions Manchester City. The London giants have appointed Mauricio Pochettino as their next manager, who will take charge at the start of next month.

Meanwhile, the Blues have reached an agreement with Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana regarding a move this summer. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are ready to let midfielder Christian Pulisic leave.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on June 10, 2023:

Chelsea reach Andre Onana agreement

Andre Onana is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Andre Onana ahead of a move to Stamford Bridge, according to Tuttomercatoweb via Sports Mole.

The Cameroonian goalkeeper has been in impressive form since joining Inter Milan on a Bosman move last summer. His efforts have forced the Blues to take note, with the club eager to bring in a new goalkeeper.

Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy are unlikely to be the No. 1 under Pochettino next summer. Both players remain linked with moves away from Stamford Bridge this summer, and the London giants have identified Onana as the perfect replacement.

The Cameroonian has already given his go ahead to a move to Chelsea. The Blues now have to strike a deal with the Nerazzurri.

Blues will allow Christian Pulisic to leave

Christian Pulisic’s time at Stamford Bridge is coming to an end.

Chelsea have already informed Christian Pulisic that he can leave the club this summer, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The American forward has blown hot and cold during his time with the Blues and is surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge. The London giants are already looking ahead of a summer of rebuilding, where they're expected to restructure their faltering attack.

Pulisic is among the names to face the sack, with the player enduring a difficult time in the last few seasons. Chelsea have now run out of patience with the American and are planning to cash in on him this summer.

The Blues need to offload players to adhere to the FFP norms and are working to streamline their squad. Despite his poor form at Stamford Bridge, Pulisic’s stock remains high. The player is wanted by AC Milan, who are the favourites to pick him up.

Hakim Ziyech unlikely to move to Ajax

Hakim Ziyech's time at Stamford Bridge is likely to come to an end this summer.

Journalist Mike Verweij reckons Ajax are likely to end their pursuit of Hakim Ziyech.

The Moroccan forward is a peripheral figure at Chelsea and is not part of their plans for the future. The Blues are expected to let him leave this summer, and the Eredivisie side have been linked with a move for their former player.

However, Ziyech has been in the eye of a storm recently for a visit to Russia. The Moroccan also met Quincy Promes, who's facing charges from Dutch authorities for importing cocaine into The Netherlands.

Speaking recently, as cited by Sport Witness, Verweij said that his recent actions will not sit well with Ajax.

"You saw what happened at Spartak. He had to pose with a Spartak shirt with Ziyech on the back. That was a so-called joke, as if he’s making a transfer in that direction.

"He should not be used for that at all. I think that this kind of action makes it very difficult to get him back, and I think that Ajax should not want that," said Verweij.

Ziyech's contract with the Blues runs till 2025.

