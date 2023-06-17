Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues reach Nicolas Jackson agreement; club closing in on Moises Caicedo, and more - June 17, 2023

Chelsea are looking to refurbish their squad this summer following a disappointing 2022-23 season. The Blues finished 12th in the Premier League and ended the campaign without any silverware.

Meanwhile, the London giants have reached personal agreement with Villarreal striker Nicolas Jackson regarding a move this summer. Elsewhere, Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo is edging closer to a move to Stamford Bridge.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on June 17, 2023:

Chelsea reach Nicolas Jackson agreement

Nicolas Jackson is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Nicolas Jackson ahead of a possible move to Stamford Bridge this summer, according to acclaimed journalist David Ornstein.

The Blues are on the hunt for a new No. 9 following the struggles of the current crop. The London giants endured a difficult time in front of goal in the recently concluded season and changes are in order ahead of the new campaign.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein Chelsea have agreed terms with Nicolas Jackson + intend to strike deal with Villarreal. €35m clause if needed. 21yo striker has committed

theathletic.com/4617499/2023/0… Chelsea have agreed terms with Nicolas Jackson + intend to strike deal with Villarreal. €35m clause if needed. 21yo striker has committed #BHAFC rejected £60m #CFC Caicedo bid 2wks ago - Lavia, Kone, Tonali, Barella among alternatives @TheAthleticFC 🚨 Chelsea have agreed terms with Nicolas Jackson + intend to strike deal with Villarreal. €35m clause if needed. 21yo striker has committed➕ #BHAFC rejected £60m #CFC Caicedo bid 2wks ago - Lavia, Kone, Tonali, Barella among alternatives @TheAthleticFC theathletic.com/4617499/2023/0…

Mauricio Pochettino is set to take charge of the first team next month, and the attack will be among the focus of his attention. Chelsea signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona last summer, but the Gabon international had been a disappointment. The 33-year-old is expected to leave Stamford Bridge before the start of the new season.

The Blues also have Romelu Lukaku in their ranks, but he has also struggled to impress. The Belgian hitman spent the recently concluded season on loan to Inter Milan and is desperate to leave the London giants.

As such, a new striker remains the need of the hour, and Chelsea have zeroed in on Jackson. The 21-year-old was a hit with Villarreal last campaign, especially in the second half of the season. The Senegalese forward ended the campaign with 13 goals and five assists in 38 outings across competitions.

His efforts have turned heads at Stamford Bridge, and the Blues have now moved quickly to get their man. The London giants have already convinced the player to make the move and are planning to strike a deal with the Yellow Submarine. The 21-year-old has a €35 million release clause in his contract but could be available for less.

Blues closing in on Moises Caicedo

Moises Caicedo has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are edging closer to Moises Caicedo, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Ecuadorian midfielder is a target for the Blues this summer. Pochettino wants to add more steel to his midfield, and the 21-year-old has emerged as the ideal candidate for the job. N'Golo Kante's impending departure to Saudi Arabia has accelerated the club's plans.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Chelsea are advancing on Moisés Caicedo deal. Talks progressing on the player side, contract proposal made — personal terms close to being agreed.



Deal not done yet — it will take time.



Chelsea expect to negotiate for £80m fee. Pact with De Zerbi will guarantee to leave. Chelsea are advancing on Moisés Caicedo deal. Talks progressing on the player side, contract proposal made — personal terms close to being agreed.Deal not done yet — it will take time.Chelsea expect to negotiate for £80m fee. Pact with De Zerbi will guarantee to leave. 🚨🔵 Chelsea are advancing on Moisés Caicedo deal. Talks progressing on the player side, contract proposal made — personal terms close to being agreed.Deal not done yet — it will take time.Chelsea expect to negotiate for £80m fee. Pact with De Zerbi will guarantee to leave. https://t.co/AQj1rLoT2m

The London giants are already locked in talks for Caicedo and are close to reaching an agreement on personal terms. Convincing Brighton & Hove Albion might not be an easy task, especially as the player signed a new deal earlier this year. However, Chelsea remain determined to get their man this summer.

The Seagulls are likely to demand around €80 million to part ways with their prized asset. Arsenal previously had a strong interest in the Ecuadorian but are now focussed on Declan Rice to address their midfield conundrum.

Bayern Munich enter Kai Havertz pursuit

Kai Havertz is a long-term target at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich have entered the race to sign Kai Havertz, according to 90 Min.

The German forward remains heavily linked with a departure from Chelsea after failing to impress. Arsenal are locked in talks with the Blues to facilitate a move to the Emirates, but the two parties are yet to agree on a transfer fee.

The Bavarians are long-term admirers of the 24-year-old and have snuffed out an opportunity to get their man. The Bundesliga champions are on the lookout for a new striker and have identified Havertz as the prime candidate for the position. The player remains open to a move to the Allianz Arena, but he's not averse to joining the Gunners either.

Real Madrid also expressed interest in the German forward in recent weeks as they search for Karim Benzema's replacement. However, Los Blancos are reluctant to pay £70 million for the 24-year-old and have now departed the race.

