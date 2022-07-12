Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues ready to pay £34 million for Kalidou Koulibaly; club join race for Real Betis midfielder, and more - July 12, 2022

Chelsea are working to upgrade their squad ahead of the new season. After failing to make a mark in the league and Europe last season, manager Thomas Tuchel is expected to ring in the changes at Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, the Blues are ready to pay £34 million for Kalidou Koulibaly. Elsewhere, the London giants have entered the race to sign a Real Betis midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on July 12, 2022:

Chelsea ready to pay £34 million for Kalidou Koulibaly

Kalidou Koulibaly is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are ready to match Napoli's £34 million valuation of Kalidou Koulibaly, according to Corriere dello Sport via The Sun. Tuchel desperately needs reinforcements at the back, having lost Antonio Rudiger to Real Madrid this summer. Andreas Christensen also followed the German defender out the door, joining Barcelona.

The Blues are eager to address the situation by roping in a world-class defender ahead of the new season. The Premier League giants have been linked with Matthijs de Ligt and Jules Kounde, but a move has failed to materialise. Koulibaly is also on their wishlist, and prising him away could be easier, as he's in the final year of his contract.

LDN @LDNFootbalI



Would be an excellent addition. 🛡 Chelsea met with Kalidou Koulibaly’s agent yesterday - he’s seen as an alternative option to bolster Tuchel’s defence this summer…Would be an excellent addition. 🛡 Chelsea met with Kalidou Koulibaly’s agent yesterday - he’s seen as an alternative option to bolster Tuchel’s defence this summer… 🎯Would be an excellent addition. 🛡 https://t.co/nUJEWOwCfb

Napoli would like the player to stay, but Koulibaly's yearning for a new adventure, so the club is expected to cash in on him. The Blues are ready to match the player's price tag as they look to take him to Stamford Bridge. However, Chelsea will face competition from Barcelona for the player's signature.

Blues join race for Guido Rodriguez

Guido Rodriguez has earned rave reviews with Real Betis.

Chelsea have joined the race to sign Guido Rodriguez, according to Estadio Deportivo via Caught Offside.

The Argentinean midfielder has been identified as a possible replacement for N'Golo Kante. The Frenchman's contract expires next summer, but he's yet to sign a new deal. The London giants could be open to the 31-year-old's departure, considering his recent injury woes.

Vince™ @Blue_Footy Chelsea have joined the race to sign Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez.



{Estadio Deportivo} Chelsea have joined the race to sign Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez.{Estadio Deportivo}

Rodriguez, meanwhile, has primarily played a holding role at Betis as well as the Argentina national team. He has caught the eye with a string of impressive outings for the La Liga side.

Arsenal were previously interested in the 28-year-old, and the Blues have now entered the fray. If Kante ends up leaving this summer, Rodriguez could arrive at Stamford Bridge.

Chris Hamill urges Newcastle United to sign Callum Hudson-Odoi

Callum Hudson-Odoi could be on the move this summer.

TV presenter Chris Hamill has urged Newcastle United to secure the signature of Callum Hudson-Odoi. The Englishman has struggled to break into the first team under Tuchel. With two years left in his contract, he could be offloaded by the Blues this summer.

Speaking recently, Hamill said that Hudson-Odoi would be an upgrade on Miguel Almiron.

"There’s a club that Chelsea can get a big old fee out of, and they don’t have to sell him to one of their direct rivals. He’d be loved there, could be a hero. A huge upgrade on Almiron on that right-hand side, if he can stay fit," said Hamill.

He added:

“I think if Newcastle offered him a big, old wedge, and said ‘you’re guaranteed to start, and this is a club going places, here’s some of our other targets’, he might be enticed to be part of the project.”

