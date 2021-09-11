Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues ready to pay €50m for French star in January, German ace wanted by Bayern Munich, and more - 10th September 2021

Chelsea bolstered key areas of their squad this summer, bringing in Marcus Bettinelli, Romelu Lukaku and Saul Niguez. The Blues remain eager to add to their success under Thomas Tuchel.

The German is aiming to fight for the Premier League this season after securing the Champions League as well as the UEFA Super Cup with the London side since taking charge.

Chelsea are ready to return for a French midfielder in January and will offer €50m for his services. A Blues striker is also wanted by Bayern Munich despite his recent slump in form.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from 10 September 2021.

Chelsea ready to pay €50m for Jules Kounde in January

Chelsea plan to return for Jules Kounde in January.

Chelsea are ready to return to the table for Jules Kounde in January and will offer €50m for the Frenchman, according to The Hard Tackle via ESPN. The Blues failed to complete a move for the Sevilla star this summer after the La Liga side hiked their asking price for the player in the eleventh hour.

Despite the deal being very close to completion, the Premier League giants were forced to walk away. However, Chelsea have retained their interest in Kounde and will retry their luck at the turn of the year.

The Frenchman is eager to ply his trade at Stamford Bridge, but the Blues will only take negotiations forward if Sevilla lower their asking price to €50m. Interestingly, Kounde has three years left on his current contract, which strengthens the La Liga side's position in talks.

Sevilla are likely to take note of Chelsea's rising interest in their prized asset. The La Liga giants are expected to hold firm on their €80m valuation of the player.

Timo Werner wanted by Bayern Munich

Timo Werner is wanted by Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich are contemplating a move for Timo Werner, according to The Express. The Chelsea striker has endured a difficult time since making the move to Stamford Bridge. The Blues are open to letting him go for the right offer and the Bavarians are interested in signing Werner.

Werner has been pushed down the pecking order since the arrival of Romelu Lukaku and the Bundesliga giants are ready to end his misery at Chelsea.

Bayern Munich want to build their team around German nationals and believe they have a fair chance of securing Werner. However, the player has four years remaining on his current deal and a move right now looks unlikely.

Chelsea planning N’Golo Kante contract renewal

Chelsea are preparing a new contract for N'Golo Kante.

Chelsea are planning to extend N'Golo Kante's stay at Stamford Bridge, according to Caught Offside via London Evening Standard. The Frenchman's current deal expires in 2023 and the Blues want to tie him down to a new contract before he enters the final 12 months of the current deal.

Kante continues to be a pivotal part of Thomas Tuchel's plans and has not expressed any intentions of leaving the club.

However, Chelsea are aware that leaving it too late to renew the contract of one of their most important players could give rise to undue complications. The Blues want Kante's future sorted as soon as possible.

