Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues ready to pay €70 million for Juventus star; Thomas Tuchel’s promise to Spanish midfielder revealed, and more - 9th November 2021

Chelsea have been on a roll this season. The Blues have scored 27 goals and conceded just four in 12 Premier League games so far. Thomas Tuchel’s men are atop the league table at the moment, and look favourites to go all the way.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are ready to pay €70 million for the services of a Juventus defender. Elsewhere, Thomas Tuchel has promised a Spanish midfielder that he will get more first-team opportunities.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 9th November 2021.

Chelsea ready to pay €70 million for Matthijs de Ligt

Chelsea are ready to pay €70 million for Matthijs de Ligt.

Chelsea are ready to pay €70 million for the services of Matthijs de Ligt, according to Caught Offside via Todo Fichajes.

The Dutch defender is open to a move away from Juventus after struggling in the last few months. De Ligt first caught the attention of the football world with his assured performances for Ajax. His performances ignited a melee for his services, and the Netherlands international eventually arrived at Juventus in 2019.

However, the move has not turned out as he would have expected. Despite his recent struggles, De Ligt’s stock remains high, and The Blues want him at Stamford Bridge.

The London side continue to be linked with a defender, having missed out on Jules Kounde this summer. Chelsea are expected to return for the Sevilla man next year. But The Blues are keeping their options open in case the La Liga side continue to play hardball. The Premier League giants could lose Antonio Rudiger at the end of the season, while Andreas Christensen’s future also hangs in the balance.

Chelsea are hoping to address their defensive conundrum by roping in De Ligt. The 22-year-old has appeared 86 times for Juventus, scoring six goals. The Blues are even willing to pay €70 million to land him.

Thomas Tuchel’s promise to Saul Niguez revealed

Thomas Tuchel has assured Saul Niguez he will be afforded first-team opportunities at Chelsea.

Thomas Tuchel has assured Saul Niguez that he will be afforded first-team opportunities at Chelsea, according to Caught Offside via The Telegraph. The Spanish midfielder joined The Blues on loan from Atletico Madrid this summer. He has struggled to find his footing in the Premier League thus far, though.

Telegraph Football @TeleFootball telegraph.co.uk/football/2021/… Saul Niguez will use the international break to try to revive his Chelsea loan and has no plans to try to return to Atletico Madrid - @Matt_Law_DT reports #CFC Saul Niguez will use the international break to try to revive his Chelsea loan and has no plans to try to return to Atletico Madrid - @Matt_Law_DT reports #CFC telegraph.co.uk/football/2021/…

Chelsea have an option to make Niguez's deal permanent. But as per rumours, The Blues have already decided not to tread that route. However, Chelsea's German manager has not written off Saul Niguez just yet. Tuchel has reportedly promised the player that he will be given chances to prove his mettle.

Christian Pulisic offered route out of Stamford Bridge

Christian Pulisic has been offered an escape route from Chelsea by Andriy Shevchenko.

Christian Pulisic has been offered an escape route from Chelsea by Andriy Shevchenko, according to The Sun via Secolo XIX.

The former Blues striker, who recently took charge at Genoa, wants the American in his squad. Pulisic has struggled to live up to expectations since arriving at Stamford Bridge in 2019. The former Borussia Dortmund attacker has appeared 81 times for the London side, scoring 18 goals.

Simon Phillips @siphillipssport



- via Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic and Manchester City’s Oleksandr Zinchenko could be potential transfer market ideas for Andriy Shevchenko at Genoa.- via @_GIFN Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic and Manchester City’s Oleksandr Zinchenko could be potential transfer market ideas for Andriy Shevchenko at Genoa.- via @_GIFN https://t.co/pc0LTHQNre

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Christian Pulisic is no longer guaranteed minutes at Chelsea. Genoa are hoping they can convince the American star to leave Stamford Bridge in search of regular football.

Edited by Bhargav