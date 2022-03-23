Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues receive blow in pursuit of Barcelona ace; Newcastle United interested in Kepa Arrizabalaga, and more - 23 March 2022

Chelsea are third in the Premier League after 28 games, 11 points behind Manchester City at the top of the table, albeit with a game in hand..

Meanwhile, the Blues have received a setback in their pursuit of a Barcelona star. Elsewhere, Newcastle United are interested in Blues custodian Kepa Arrizabalaga. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 23rd March 2022:

Chelsea receive blow in Ousmane Dembele pursuit

Ousmane Dembele could extend his stay at the Camp Nou.

Chelsea have received a setback in their pursuit of Ousmane Dembele. According to Caught Offside via Daily Mail, the Frenchman could extend his stay at Barcelona beyond this summer. The Blues are planning to secure his services on a Bosman move this year.

Dembele joined the Blaugrana in 2017, arriving at the Camp Nou with a fierce reputation. The 24-year-old caught the eye at Borussia Dortmund, prompting the Blaugrana to break the bank for him. The La Liga giants expected him to fill the shoes of Neymar, who had left for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Unfortunately, Dembele has failed to live up to expectations at the Camp Nou.

The Frenchman has blown hot and hot during his time with Barcelona, with injuries hampering his development. He is in the final few months of his current contract with the Blaugrana and is expected to leave this summer. The Blues are interested in taking him to Stamford Bridge.

Free agent this summer.

Blues manager Thomas Tuchel is ready to revamp his attack at the end of the season and has his eyes on the 24-year-old. Dembele could be an upgrade on the likes of Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic. Tuchel worked with Dembele at Dortmund, and it is believed a reunion could be on the cards this summer.

However, the arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at the Camp Nou might jeopardise Chelsea's plans. The Gabon international has a great relationship with the 24-year-old Dembele, having previously played together for Dortmund.

They have already rekindled their understanding on the pitch, and Aubameyang is reportedly working hard to convince Dembele to sign a new deal at the Camp Nou.

Newcastle United interested in Kepa Arrizabalaga

Kepa Arrizabalaga is wanted at St. Jame’s Park.

Newcastle United are interested in Kepa Arrizabalaga, according to Caught Offside via The Daily Mail.

The Spaniard has been an isolated figure at Stamford Bridge recently. Kepa has struggled for chances under Tuchel, with Edouard Mendy the German’s preferred choice in between the sticks. The 27-year-old is yearning for regular football and is willing to leave Chelsea this summer.

The Magpies are looking for an upgrade on Martin Dubravka and have Kepa on their wish list. Newcastle are ready to splash the cash this summer, but prising the Spaniard away from the Blues might not be easy. Kepa is tied to the club till 2025, so the Magpies could attempt to sign him on loan.

Barcelona interested in Raphinha

Raphinha could ignite a bidding war this summer.

Barcelona are interested in Raphinha, according to The Hard Tackle via SPORT. The Brazilian has been one of the lone stars at Leeds United this season.

The 25-year-old has registered nine goals and set up three more from 27 games so far. However, he is expected to leave Elland Road at the end of the season in search of a fresh challenge. Chelsea are among the clubs eager to secure his signature.

Chelsea were leading the race for Raphinha before the sanctions.

The Blues are looking to upgrade their attack this summer and have their eyes on Raphinha. However, the Blaugrana have identified Raphinha as a replacement for Dembele and are preparing to prioritise a move for the Brazilian. The 25-year-old is also wanted by Liverpool.

