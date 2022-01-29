Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues receive blow in pursuit of Barcelona star; Juventus could offload Dutch ace, and more - 29 January 2022

Chelsea are all but out of the Premier League title race this season. The Blues are currently ten points behind league leaders Manchester City. However, the Citizens have two games in hand over the London side.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have received a blow in their attempts to sign a Barcelona star. Elsewhere, Juventus are willing to offload a Dutch defender who is a transfer target of the Blues.

On that note, here’s a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 29th January 2022.

Chelsea receive blow in Ousmane Dembele pursuit

Chelsea have received a setback in their attempts to take Ousmane Dembele to Stamford Bridge. According to Sport Witness via Foot Mercato, the Frenchman has no intention of leaving Barcelona in January. The Blues were hoping to sign him in a cut-price deal before the end of the month.

Dembele has been an enigma during his stay at the Camp Nou. The 24-year-old has spent a significant chunk of his time at the club with the medical team. When fit, the Frenchman has shown the talent to be a world beater. However, his lack of consistency has affected his development.

barcacentre @barcacentre Ousmane Dembélé has requested a meeting with President Laporta to solve his future. The Frenchman wants to stay. [sport] Ousmane Dembélé has requested a meeting with President Laporta to solve his future. The Frenchman wants to stay. [sport] ❗️ Ousmane Dembélé has requested a meeting with President Laporta to solve his future. The Frenchman wants to stay. [sport] https://t.co/Qj6loCWfap

Dembele is in the final six months of his current deal with the Blaugrana. Barcelona have already offered him an extension with a pay cut, which has not enthused the 24-year-old.

The Frenchman’s situation at Camp Nou has alerted clubs around Europe, including Chelsea. Blues manager Thomas Tuchel worked with Dembele during their time together at Borussia Dortmund. The German wants to rekindle that partnership at Stamford Bridge.

However, the Blues’ plans of picking up Dembele have hit a roadblock, as the player doesn’t want to join any club this month. He simply wants to stay at the Camp Nou, and fight for his place in the team. The report also adds that there’s little chance of the Frenchman leaving the Camp Nou this month.

Juventus could offload Matthijs de Ligt

Juventus could offload Matthijs de Ligt this summer, according to Sport Witness via Calciomercato.

The Bianconeri have signed Dusan Vlahovic for €75 million. However, owing to their precarious financial condition, the Serie A giants need to turn to player sales in the summer to address their books. De Ligt could be the player to face the sack. The Bianconeri are yet to pay two instalments of €15 million to Ajax for the player’s purchase in 2019.

RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 @rumorstransfers Thomas Tuchel has been handed a major transfer boost as he aims to land Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt.



According to CalcioMercato, Juventus could consider selling De Ligt this summer, with his contract in Turin set to expire in the summer of 2024. Thomas Tuchel has been handed a major transfer boost as he aims to land Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt.According to CalcioMercato, Juventus could consider selling De Ligt this summer, with his contract in Turin set to expire in the summer of 2024.

Chelsea remain interested in the Dutchman, who has a €125 million release clause. However, with his current deal expiring in 2024 and Juventus in need of money, he could be available for less.

Blues risk losing Jorginho to Juventus

Chelsea could lose Jorginho to the Bianconeri this summer.

Chelsea could lose Jorginho to Juventus this summer, according to The Mirror via Gazetta. The Italian’s current contract with the Blues expires in 2023. The 30-year-old is a vital cog in manager Thomas Tuchel’s midfield, but his future at the club continues to hang in the balance.

The Bianconeri are monitoring the situation with interest, with Jorginho previously expressing a desire to return to Italy. Unless he commits himself to the London side, the Serie A giants could dive for the player this summer.

