Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues receive blow in pursuit of Jules Kounde; club leading race for Juventus defender, and more - June 16, 2022

Chelsea will have an opportunity to upgrade their squad this summer. Manager Thomas Tuchel will look for reinforcements after failing to make a mark in the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League last season.

Meanwhile, the Blues have received a blow in their pursuit of Jules Kounde. Elsewhere, the London side are leading the race for a Juventus defender. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on June 16, 2022:

Chelsea receive blow in Jules Kounde pursuit

Jules Kounde has his heart set on a move to the Camp Nou.

Chelsea have received a blow in their pursuit of Jules Kounde. According to Mundo Deportivo via The Hard Tackle, the Frenchman prefers a move to Barcelona. The 23-year-old is one of the most highly sought-after central defenders in Europe at the moment. The Blues are eager to take him to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Kounde has been outstanding for Sevilla since arriving in 2019. In 133 games, the Frenchman has registered nine goals and three assists. Tuchel wanted Kounde on his roster last summer. The Premier League giants were locked in negotiations, but a move collapsed after Sevilla hiked their demands in the eleventh hour.

GOAL @goal Jules Kounde's preferred move this summer is Barcelona, according to Mundo Deportivo Jules Kounde's preferred move this summer is Barcelona, according to Mundo Deportivo 💙❤️ https://t.co/VmuStkyejv

The London side are back on the table this year as they desperately seek reinforcements in defence. Tuchel's backline could be without multiple first-team stars by the end of the summer. Antonio Rudiger has already joined Real Madrid, while Andreas Christensen is close to a move to Barcelona.

Chelsea are hoping to stitch their backline together by roping in Kounde. Sevilla are a lot more receptive to the Frenchman's departure this summer. However, the Blaugrana are also keen on Kounde as they look to lay down succession plans for the ageing Gerard Pique.

Their interest has reportedly turned the 23-year-old's head, who now wants to move to the Camp Nou. His decision would be a big blow to the London side's plans.

However, the Barcelona could struggle to meet Sevilla's €90 million valuation of the Frenchman, although they could offer a player-plus cash deal. The Blues could be willing to pay a premium fee for Kounde but are no longer the favourites for his signature.

Blues leading race for Matthijs de Ligt

Matthijs de Ligt is wanted at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are leading the race to sign Matthijs de Ligt, according to Corriere dello Sport via The Hard Tackle. The Dutch defender has struggled to hold his own since joining Juventus in 2019. However, he remains a wanted man, with clubs around Europe, including the Blues, keeping a close eye on his situation.

Vince™ @Blue_Footy Chelsea are leading the race to sign Matthijs de Ligt and are ready to take advantage of his situation at Juventus.



{Corriere dello Sport via Sport Witness} Chelsea are leading the race to sign Matthijs de Ligt and are ready to take advantage of his situation at Juventus.{Corriere dello Sport via Sport Witness}

Thomas Tuchel is eager to bring in a world-class centreback this summer to address his defensive conundrum. De Ligt fits the bill, although he is also wanted by Barcelona, Real Madrid and a host of clubs around Europe. However, the London giants are leading the race for his signature at the moment.

Juventus proposing swap deal for Jorginho

Merih Demiral could be on the way to Stamford Bridge.

Juventus are proposing a swap deal with Chelsea involving Jorginho and Merih Demiral, according to Calciomercatoweb via The Hard Tackle.

The Serie A giants are desperate to offload the Turkish centre-back this summer. Demiral spent last season on loan at Atalanta, who have opted not to exercise an €18 million buying clause. He will return to Turin but is not part of manager Massimiliano Allegri's plans.

The Bianconeri have their eyes on Jorginho and are now planning to use Demiral to help get their man. The Blues are in a precarious situation regarding the future of Jorginho, whose deal expires next summer. Thomas Tuchel desperately needs defenders this summer, and as such the swap deal could entice the London giants.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far