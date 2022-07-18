Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues receive blow in pursuit of Juventus defender; club face competition from Manchester City for Jules Kounde, and more - July 18, 2022

Chelsea secured a 2-1 win over Club America in a friendly at the Allegiant Stadium on Sunday. Timo Werner and Mason Mount found the back of the net to help manager Thomas Tuchel start the pre-season on a positive note.

Meanwhile, the Blues have received a blow in their pursuit of a Juventus defender. Elsewhere, the London giants face competition from Manchester City for the signature of Jules Kounde.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on July 18, 2022:

Chelsea receive blow in Matthijs de Ligt pursuit

Matthijs de Ligt could be on his way to the Bundesliga.

Chelsea have received a blow in their pursuit of Matthijs de Ligt. According to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Dutch defender is all set to join Bayern Munich this summer.

The Blues are eager to bolster their backline this summer. Despite adding Kalidou Koulibaly to their rooster recently, the club were also courting De Ligt with interest.

De Ligt has already agreed personal terms and will sign until June 2027. Matthijs de Ligt to FC Bayern, here we go! Verbal agreement has been reached tonight as clubs have been in contact all day - final bid accepted by Juventus for package worth more than €80mDe Ligt has already agreed personal terms and will sign until June 2027. Matthijs de Ligt to FC Bayern, here we go! Verbal agreement has been reached tonight as clubs have been in contact all day - final bid accepted by Juventus for package worth more than €80m 🚨🔴🇳🇱 #FCBayernDe Ligt has already agreed personal terms and will sign until June 2027. https://t.co/JRQRubjVPD

However, the 22-year-old has agreed a five-year deal to move to the Allianz Arena this summer. The Bavarians have been locked in talks with Juventus in the last few days to facilitate the transfer and have now reached a breakthrough. Their final bid of more than €80 million has been verbally accepted by the Bianconeri.

Blues face competition from Manchester City for Jules Kounde

Jules Kounde (left) is spoilt for choice regarding his next destination this summer.

Chelsea will face competition from Manchester City for the signature of Jules Kounde, according to The Daily Mail via Caught Offside. The Frenchman is a long-term target of Tuchel, but Barcelona are leading the race for the Sevilla defender. However, it now appears the Cityzens are also hot on the heels of the 22-year-old.

The Blues were hoping to install Kounde alongside Kalidou Koulibaly at the heart of their backline. They are already in a race against time with Barcelona for the Frenchman. As such, the arrival of City on the horizon is not good news for Tuchel.

Jason Cundy wants Jarrod Bowen at Stamford Bridge

Jarrod Bowen has caught the eye with his recent performances.

Former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy has heaped praise on Jarrod Bowen. The West Ham United forward enjoyed a brilliant 2021-22 campaign with the Hammers, scoring 18 times in 51 games.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Cundy said the 25-year-old would be an upgrade on Timo Werner at Stamford Bridge.

"He’s been brilliant at West Ham. He’s also got a left foot, which gives you another little dimension. His finishing is superb. He’s gone from strength to strength. I’m surprised there’s not been a bit more interest in him actually," said Cundy.

He added:

"I think he’s better than Werner; he's in that similar kind of mould. Yeah I would (take Bowen) actually; I would have him. I don’t think they’re going to let him go for less than £50/60million; I think that's probably where he's at."

“I would [have Bowen at Chelsea]. I don’t think he’d go for less than £50/60m.”



Jason Cundy says he would have Jarrod Bowen over Timo Werner at “I think he’s better than Werner!”“I would [have Bowen at Chelsea]. I don’t think he’d go for less than £50/60m.”Jason Cundy says he would have Jarrod Bowen over Timo Werner at #CFC “I think he’s better than Werner!” 👀“I would [have Bowen at Chelsea]. I don’t think he’d go for less than £50/60m.”Jason Cundy says he would have Jarrod Bowen over Timo Werner at #CFC. 🔵 https://t.co/4xqyO4COH2

Bowen also received high praise from England manager Gareth Southgate after his Three Lions debut in the 1-0 defeat to Hungary in June.

“I think Jarrod adapted really well; he looked dangerous from the start. He probably had most of our attempts on goal, couldn’t quite find that final bit of quality to actually steer the finishes past the keeper, but his runs were dangerous; he pressed with endeavour for the team, and so I’m sure, he’ll be really pleased with the way he has done," said Southgate.

