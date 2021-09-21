Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues receive boost in pursuit of Bayern Munich ace, Tottenham Hotspur interested in German defender, and more - 20th September 2021

Chelsea moved up to the top of the Premier League table with a resounding victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. The Blues went ahead through Thiago Silva in the 49th minute, before N'Golo Kante doubled the lead eight minutes later. Antonio Rudiger put the final nail in the Spurs coffin with an injury-time strike.

Chelsea have been handed a boost in their pursuit of a Bayern Munich star. Tottenham Hotspur are contemplating a move for a German defender whose current deal expires next summer.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from 20 September 2021.

Chelsea receive boost in pursuit of Kingsley Coman

Chelsea have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Kingsley Coman, according to The Mirror. The Blues remain eager to add more bite to their frontline, despite breaking the bank for Romelu Lukaku this summer.

Coman is currently sidelined until October after undergoing minor heart surgery. The Frenchman is tied with Bayern Munich until the summer of 2023, which gives the Bavarians a stronghold in negotiations. However, Coman is eager to depart the Allianz arena and Chelsea are planning to take him to Stamford Bridge.

Former Bayern Munich star Christian Nerlinger has now given his views on the situation and his words will give a new lease of life to the London side’s ambitions.

The Bavarians have already been dealt a harsh lesson with the David Alaba fiasco and the Bundesliga giants will be desperate to avoid a repeat of the same. Nerlinger believes Bayern Munich will cash in on the player next summer to avoid losing him for free.

“Coman is an excellent player, but given the situation, I think Bayern will consider selling him” said Nerlinger

That will be music to the ears of the Blues, although they will face stiff competition from Liverpool for the player’s signature.

Tottenham Hotspur interested in Antonio Rudiger

Tottenham Hotspur are considering a move for Antonio Rudiger, according to The Express via Calciomercato. The German defender is currently in the final year of his Chelsea contract and is reportedly considering a move away from Stamford Bridge. The Blues remain eager to tie him down to a new deal, but Rudiger has turned down their proposal. Spurs are ready to risk stirring up the hornet’s nest by attempting a move for the German defender.

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur’s bitter rivalry could be further heightened if Spurs manage to get the move over the line. However, it is unlikely that Rudiger will consider joining one of the Blues’ bitter rivals.

Chelsea contemplating move for Dynamo Kyiv defender

Chelsea are contemplating a move for Dynamo Kyiv youngster IIya Zabarnyi, according to Caught Offside via Todo Fichajes. The Blues are already planning to reignite their interest in Jules Kounde next summer. But they might need additional reinforcements in the backline at the end of the current campaign. Thiago Silva is already at the fag end of his career, while Antonio Rudiger’s future continues to hang in the balance.

Chelsea are hoping to address the issue by bringing both Zabarnyi and Kounde to Stamford Bridge.

