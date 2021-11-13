Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues receive boost in pursuit of Italian striker; Borussia Dortmund interested in Moroccan star, and more - 13th November 2021

Chelsea have set very high standards in the Premier League this season. The Blues have won eight of their 11 games in the league, losing just one. Moreover, Thomas Tuchel's wards have scored 27 goals and conceded just four thus far.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have received a boost in their pursuit of an Italian striker. Elsewhere, Borussia Dortmund are interested in a Moroccan star whose future with The Blues hangs in the balance.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 13th November 2021.

Chelsea receive boost in Lorenzo Insigne pursuit

Chelsea have received a boost in their pursuit of Lorenzo Insigne.

Chelsea have received a boost in their pursuit of Lorenzo Insigne, according to The Express.

The Italian striker is in the final year of his current contract with Napoli. Insigne remains eager to stay at the club, and the Serie A giants have already offered him an extension. However, the 30-year-old is unimpressed by the deal, as it includes a 50% pay-cut, according to the player's agent Vincenzo Pisacane.

"I must clarify that the contract offer comes with a 50 per cent pay cut,” said Pisacane.

"Lorenzo was surprised (by Napoli's proposal). There is mutual respect with (Napoli owner) Aurelio (De Laurentiis), but he knows that the proposal must be increased and not cut,” said Pisacane.

Insigne joined Napoli at the age of 15, and has spent his entire career at the club. The Italian has registered 411 appearances for the Serie A side, scoring 114 goals. However, his future hangs in the balance now.

Chelsea are among the clubs monitoring Insigne. The Blues could even strike a pre-agreement with Insigne in January unless Napoli manage to better their offer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



“MLS rumours for Insigne are completely fake”. 🇺🇸 Lorenzo Insigne’s agent: “He’s out of contract in June 2022. Napoli are offering a new contract with a 50% downward salary and Lorenzo was surprised by this proposal. We’re in talks and we’ll see”, he told ‘Il Roma’. 🔵 #Napoli “MLS rumours for Insigne are completely fake”. 🇺🇸 Lorenzo Insigne’s agent: “He’s out of contract in June 2022. Napoli are offering a new contract with a 50% downward salary and Lorenzo was surprised by this proposal. We’re in talks and we’ll see”, he told ‘Il Roma’. 🔵 #Napoli“MLS rumours for Insigne are completely fake”. 🇺🇸

Insigne remains interested in a new challenge, and could be tempted by a move to Chelsea. Thomas Tuchel admires the player, and The Blues have been linked with him before as well.

Borussia Dortmund interested in Hakim Ziyech

Borussia Dortmund are interested in Hakim Ziyech.

Borussia Dortmund are interested in Hakim Ziyech, according to The Hard Tackle via Bild.

The Moroccan has struggled to find his footing since arriving at Chelsea last summer. Ziyech's fortunes have hardly improved under Thomas Tuchel, and The Blues are already considering offloading him next year. Dortmund are willing to take Ziyech, and are contemplating a loan deal for him in January.

90min @90min_Football Hakim Ziyech's disappointing spell at Chelsea could be coming to an end with Dortmund a possible destination... Hakim Ziyech's disappointing spell at Chelsea could be coming to an end with Dortmund a possible destination... https://t.co/Ic3JuH0esZ

The player is disillusioned by the lack of chances at Chelsea, and desires a fresh start to get his career back on track. Dortmund hold the player in high regard, and believe he could dovetail with Erling Haaland in attack.

Sevilla won't sell Chelsea-target Jules Kounde in January

Sevilla will not sell Jules Kounde in January.

Sevilla will not sell Jules Kounde in January, according to Caught Offside via Marca.

Chelsea failed in an attempt to take the Frenchman to Stamford Bridge in the summer. The Blues are expected to return for the player this winter. Thomas Tuchel desires reinforcements in his backline, owing to the uncertain futures of some of his defenders.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

However, Chelsea may find little success in January, as the La Liga side are reluctant to sell Kounde in the middle of the season. The Blues would be better advised to attempt a move in the summer.

Edited by Bhargav