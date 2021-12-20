Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues receive boost in pursuit of Juventus star; club advised to sign Ruben Neves, and more - 20th December 2021

Chelsea are beginning to slip in the Premier League title race. The Blues have won just two of their last five games, and are now six points behind league leaders Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have received a boost in their pursuit of Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt. Elsewhere, the Blues have been advised to sign Ruben Neves. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 20th December 2021.

Chelsea receive boost in pursuit of Matthijs de Ligt

Chelsea have received a boost in their pursuit of Matthijs de Ligt. The Blues are eager to upgrade their backline next year. The Juventus defender has been on their radar before, and the Premier League giants have retained an interest in him.

Chelsea may have to deal with multiple departures from their backline next year. Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva and Andreas Christensen are all inching closer to the end of their contracts with Chelsea. With the Blues struggling to extend their stay, manager Thomas Tuchel is looking at options in the market.

The Sun - Chelsea @SunChelsea ‘Ready for new step’ – Chelsea target Matthijs de Ligt considering shock Juventus exit, confirms agent Mino Raiola thesun.co.uk/sport/football… ‘Ready for new step’ – Chelsea target Matthijs de Ligt considering shock Juventus exit, confirms agent Mino Raiola thesun.co.uk/sport/football…

As such, the London side will be buoyed by recent comments from Mino Raiola, De Ligt's agent. Speaking to NRC as relayed by The Metro, the super agent has said that his client would leave Juventus next summer.

"He is ready for a new step. He thinks that, too, said Raiola.

Raiola also touched on the Dutchman's future in a different interview with NOS.

"We can all think of the clubs that Matthijs could go to. Then you don’t talk about Fortuna Dusseldorf with all due respect. In the summer we have to see if there are clubs in the market. That can be the Premier League, but also Barcelona, Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain," said Raiola.

Blues advised to sign Ruben Neves

Paul Merson believes Chelsea should go all out for Ruben Neves.

Paul Merson believes Chelsea should go all out for Ruben Neves. The Blues have struggled for results in recent games. They have only managed two wins in their last five games in the Premier League.

Speaking on Soccer Saturday, as relayed by The Express, Merson said that the London side lack a player like Neves in the team.

"I think Chelsea are missing a Neves. I think they're missing a player who can spray the ball round the pitch," said Merson.

"They've got no one who sprays the ball around, like a (James) Ward-Prowse or a Neves. That's the problem for me, Chelsea need someone who's spraying the ball about," continued Merson.

Napoli interested in Marcos Alonso

Napoli are interested in Alonso.

Napoli are interested in Marcos Alonso, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Spaniard is ready to leave Chelsea next summer. Alonso is not pleased with the Blues' decision to target Lucas Digne. The 30-year-old is worried the Frenchman's arrival could push him down the pecking order at the club.

Napoli are ready to offer Alonso the option to play regular football. Alonso wants to stay in contention for a place in Spain's squad for the FIFA World Cup next year. The 30-year-old has asked Chelsea to sanction his departure at the end of the season.

