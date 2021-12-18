Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues receive boost in pursuit of La Liga star; club contemplating move for Serie A ace, and more - 18th December 2021

Chelsea travel to the Molineux Stadium on Sunday to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League. The Blues need all three points to stay in the title race, after only managing a draw against Everton in midweek.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have received a boost in their pursuit of Jules Kounde. Elsewhere, the Blues are planning to move for an AC Milan full-back.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 18th December 2021.

Chelsea receive boost in pursuit of Jules Kounde

Chelsea have received a boost in their pursuit of Jules Kounde. The Blues were hot on the heels of the Frenchman this summer. However, negotiations with Sevilla hit a roadblock when the La Liga side hiked their demands at the eleventh hour.

Subsequently, Chelsea opted to end the negotiations and walk away. However, the Blues have retained an interest in the 23-year-old, and their luck could change this winter. According to ESPN, Sevilla are willing to reduce their asking price for the Frenchman in January.

Chelsea are in a precarious situation with the futures of four of their current defenders. Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta have helped the Blues register a formidable defensive record this season.

However, all four are in the final year of their respective contracts, with none of them yet to sign a contract extension with the club.

Simon Phillips @siphillipssport



- @espn Chelsea are still pursuing Sevilla's Jules Kounde, with the possibility of a move in January not off the table as the LaLiga club are willing to drop their €80 million valuation. Chelsea are still pursuing Sevilla's Jules Kounde, with the possibility of a move in January not off the table as the LaLiga club are willing to drop their €80 million valuation.- @espn https://t.co/R1llz9UZ6e

Thomas Tuchel remains determined to bolster his backline this winter. The Chelsea decende has begun to show cracks in recent weeks. The German manager believes Kounde is the perfect candidate to help the Blues sort things out at the back.

Sevilla wanted £80 million for the Frenchman this summer. However, the La Liga giants are now ready to offload him for €50 - 60 million. The 23-year-old has reportedly agreed personal terms with Chelsea, and remains eager to complete the move.

Blues contemplating move for Theo Hernandez

Chelsea are planning to move for Theo Hernandez.

Chelsea are planning to move for Theo Hernandez, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. The Blues are looking for a new left-back in January. Marcos Alonso is likely to leave, while Ben Chilwell's injury woes have refused to subside.

Chelsea now have their eyes on Hernandez, who has been a revelation since joining AC Milan in 2019. The Blues could secure his signature for €40 million, and have already begun talks with the player.

Chelsea tipped to finish third in the Premier League

Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf believes the Blues will likely only finish third this season in the Premier League. The London side have slid down to third place in the league after stuttering in recent games.

Speaking on ESPN FC, as relayed by The Metro, Leboeuf said that Chelsea are not as good as Liverpool and Manchester City.

"We’re going to know very soon if it’s a two-horse race or a three-horse race because Chelsea play Liverpool and Manchester City at the beginning of next year," said Leboeuf.

"They’re much better than West Ham and Manchester United, but I think they’re not as good as Liverpool and Manchester City. So they’re going to be on their own, finishing third," continued Leboeuf in this regard.

Edited by Bhargav