Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues receive boost in pursuit of Manchester City forward; club remain in race for Raphinha, and more - June 30, 2022

Chelsea are working to improve their squad ahead of the new season. Manager Thomas Tuchel endured an underwhelming 2021-22 season and will be eager to take his team back to the top in the next campaign.

Meanwhile, the Blues have received a boost in their pursuit of a Manchester City forward. Elsewhere, the London giants are still involved in the race to sign Raphinha.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on June 30, 2022:

Chelsea receive boost in Raheem Sterling pursuit

Raheem Sterling could be allowed to move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have received a boost in their pursuit of Raheem Sterling. According to ESPN, Manchester City are willing to allow the Englishman to move to Stamford Bridge. The 27-year-old is a target for Tuchel, who is looking to bolster his attack this summer.

Simon Phillips @siphillipssport Been told by two strong sources now that the deal is all agreed for Raheem Sterling. A hold up may or may not be whether we are trying to do Ake as well as a double deal. But deal and terms agreed for Sterling. Been told by two strong sources now that the deal is all agreed for Raheem Sterling. A hold up may or may not be whether we are trying to do Ake as well as a double deal. But deal and terms agreed for Sterling.

Sterling is seemingly surplus to requirements at the Etihad. He struggled to win over manager Pep Guardiola, who has no qualms about letting the attacker join a direct rival.

The Englishman has 131 goals from 339 games across competitions for the Cityzens and would be a fine fit at Stamford Bridge.

Blues remain in race for Raphinha

Raphinha's next destination is unclear.

Chelsea are firmly in the race to sign Raphinha, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The Blues have reportedly struck a deal with Leeds United for the player's signature. However, the race is far from over, with Arsenal and Barcelona also eyeing the Brazilian.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Blues have an agreement in place with Leeds United to sign Raphinha.

"I wrote recently that the Raphinha saga was proving one of the craziest I’ve reported on, and it’s still very much up in the air as Chelsea, Arsenal and Barcelona chase the Brazilian," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"One significant update is that Chelsea have reached an agreement with the Leeds board on Tuesday evening for Raphinha. The two clubs have negotiated a £60/65m fee, add-ons included."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Raphinha



Chelsea will have direct talk with his agent Deco today, waiting for an answer on personal terms;

Both Barcelona and Arsenal, trying until the end;

Leeds have full agreement with Chelsea, but also depends on player side. Raphinha deal, key hours ahead.Chelsea will have direct talk with his agent Deco today, waiting for an answer on personal terms;Both Barcelona and Arsenal, trying until the end;Leeds have full agreement with Chelsea, but also depends on player side. Raphinha deal, key hours ahead. 🚨🇧🇷 #Raphinha ▫️ Chelsea will have direct talk with his agent Deco today, waiting for an answer on personal terms;▫️ Both Barcelona and Arsenal, trying until the end;▫️ Leeds have full agreement with Chelsea, but also depends on player side. https://t.co/ipt8JBo066

Romano added that negotiations have been stretched due to Barcelona's involvement.

"From that moment, negotiations began with his Deco agent for personal terms until Wednesday evening, no official response has arrived, but the negotiation continues. This is because his agent Deco has met Barcelona who have had an agreement on Raphinha’s personal terms since last March but have not yet made a fresh bid at Leeds," wrote Romano.

He added:

"Certainly, Barcelona and Arsenal will try until the last minute to get this deal done, so they can’t be ruled out of the running just yet. Chelsea will have a fresh contact with Deco today to try to understand the situation.'

Romano admitted that it's difficult to predict the outcome of the Raphinha saga.

"Unfortunately, it is difficult to predict a deal so “dangerous” for three clubs included: anything can always happen right up to the end. All we can be sure of is that whoever wins the race for Raphinha will be getting a top player – I think he’s shown at Leeds that he’s ready for a big move, and to impact games at the highest level," wrote Romano.

Juventus could struggle to keep Matthijs de Ligt if he wants to leave, says club CEO

Matthijs de Ligt is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Juventus CEO Maurizio Arrivabene believes it could be impossible to keep hold of Matthijs de Ligt if he wants to leave Turin. The Dutch defender's contract is set to expire in 2024, but he's reluctant to sign a new deal.

The 22-year-old has publicly expressed a desire to leave, with the Blues keeping a close eye on his situation. Speaking to Tuttosport, as relayed by 90 Min, Arrivabene said that the Dutchman has been influenced by his agent.

"Once again we are talking about players who follow the advice of agents. Today it is impossible to keep a player who wants to leave; it's a question of numbers. But everyone has to leave the negotiating table satisfied."

