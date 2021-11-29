Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues receive setback in pursuit of Juventus star; Inter Milan close to securing French defender on loan, and more - 29th November 2021

Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw by Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. The Red Devils took the lead through Jadon Sancho, before Jorginho secured a point for the league leaders from the spot.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have received a setback in their pursuit of a Juventus star. Elsewhere, Inter Milan are close to securing a Blues defender on loan in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 29th November 2021.

Chelsea receive setback in pursuit of Matthijs de Ligt

Chelsea have received a blow in their pursuit of Matthijs de Ligt.

Chelsea have received a blow in their pursuit of Matthijs de Ligt, according to The Sport Review via Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues are looking to bolster their backline next year. The Premier League giants failed in their attempt to sign Jules Kounde this summer. Despite the emergence of Trevoh Chalobah, manager Thomas Tuchel is eager to bring in a new defender next year.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are sweating on the futures of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta. All four players are in the final year of their respective deals. Chelsea have not yet managed to tie them down to new contacts. The London side are planning to address the situation by targeting a new defender.

De Ligt is rumoured to be among The Blues' shortlisted candidates. However, speaking on the Here We Go podcast, Romano said that Chelsea are unlikely to sign the Dutchman. He said:

“At the moment from Juve’s side, they’ve received nothing from Chelsea for Matthijs de Ligt. I can add Matthijs de Ligt is not leaving Juve in January, so maybe it’ll be something for the summer."

"There are no contacts between Matthijs de Ligt and Chelsea about the summer. I expect Chelsea to do something in defence, but I’m not sure it’ll be Matthijs de Ligt,” continued Romano.

Inter Milan close to securing Malang Sarr on loan

Inter Milan are close to completing a loan deal for Malang Sarr left).

Inter Milan are close to completing a loan deal for Malang Sarr, according to Sempre Inter via Sport Mediaset. The Nerazzurri are working with Chelsea to chalk out a loan deal for the French defender. Their offer also includes a €15 million option to buy.

Chelsea Loan Army @CFCLoanArmy_ Malang Sarr flew to Milan yesterday after missing out on Chelsea’s squad vs Man United, to sort a loan move to Inter Milan in January. ✅✈️



It will be a loan move with an option to buy of €15m. 🤝 Malang Sarr flew to Milan yesterday after missing out on Chelsea’s squad vs Man United, to sort a loan move to Inter Milan in January. ✅✈️It will be a loan move with an option to buy of €15m. 🤝 https://t.co/tcGwmcRa3w

Sarr has struggled to break into Thomas Tuchel's plans at Chelsea, so The Blues are ready to let him leave.

Billy Gilmour not planning to cut loan deal short

Chelsea's Billy Gilmour wants to see out his loan deal with Norwich City.

Chelsea youngster Billy Gilmour wants to see out his loan deal with Norwich City. The 20-year-old joined The Canaries on loan this summer, but struggled for game time under former manager Daniel Farke. The Blues were considering calling him back in January due to his reduced first-team opportunities.

However, Gilmour has started both games since the arrival of new manager Dean Jones. The 20-year-old has now revealed that he wants to get the most out of his loan stint.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

“Of course it’s frustrating, not playing, but I’m here at Norwich, I want to do well, I want this loan to go well. So for me to play and to pick up points for the team is something I want to keep building on and help Norwich,” said Gilmour.

Edited by Bhargav