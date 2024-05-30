Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues receive Victor Osimhen boost; club eyeing Bayern Munich ace, and more - May 30, 2024

Chelsea are putting together plans for the summer transfer window. The Blues finished sixth in the Premier League and ended the campaign without silverware.

Meanwhile, the London giants have received a boost in their efforts to secure the services of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. Elsewhere, the club have set their sights on Bayern Munich full-back Alphonso Davies.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on May 30, 2024:

Chelsea receive Victor Osimhen boost

Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen is ready to join Chelsea this summer, according to club insider Simon Phillips.

The Blues are looking for a new No. 9 ahead of the new campaign and remain linked with a move for the Nigerian. Osimhen signed a new contract with Napoli in December but is expected to leave this year.

In his column for Substact, Phillips said that the London giants are yet to decide their targets for the summer.

“It’s all quiet at the moment, and the ball remains in Chelsea’s court. An Italian source I’ve spoken to is adamant that Osimhen would happily join Chelsea and would be up for the move,” wrote Phillips.

He continued:

“But nothing has advanced as of yet and Chelsea have still been deciding on which striker to go for and whether they can afford to pay up for Osimhen. A deal would need to be done that fully favours Chelsea for this to happen.”

Napoli reportedly has a massive release clause in his contract.

Blues eyeing Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies

Alphonso Davies

Chelsea are looking to sign Alphonso Davies this year, according to journalist Graeme Bailey.

The Canadian left-back will enter the final year of his contract with Bayern Munich this summer but hasn't signed a new deal yet. Recent reports have suggested that Real Madrid are eager to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Davies is among the finest in his position in world football at the moment. Still only 23, the Canadian has the potential to become even better in coming years. The Blues are looking for a new left-back this summer and have their sights on Davies.

Manchester City are also hot on the player's heels, and the Premier League duo are planning to hijack Los Blancos' move for the Canadian. However, Bailey adds that the 23-year-old has his heart set on joining the La Liga champions.

Newcastle United leading race for Tosin Adarabioyo, says Fabrizio Romano

Tosin Adarabioyo

Chelsea have suffered a setback in their efforts to secure the services of Tosin Adarabioyo.

According to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle United are leading the race for the Englishman. The Blues are looking for a new defender to fill Thiago Silva's boots, with the Brazilian set to return to Fluminense this summer. Recent reports have suggested that they have their eyes on the Fulham defender.

In his column for Caught Offside, however, Romano said that the 26-year-old's future isn't decided yet.

“First of all it’s an open situation. I still see Newcastle as favourites because Newcastle started to work on this deal in March. For Tosin there is still discussions ongoing, but I see Newcastle as favourites,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Interest from Chelsea has been there since the final week of March, Chelsea are well informed on Tosin.

"I’m not aware of anything advanced with Chelsea. I’m not sure anything is decided with Chelsea, I think the situation is still quite open with Newcastle pushing to make it happen.”

Adarabioyo's contract with the Cottagers runs out in June, but he has decided not to sign a new deal.

