Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues receive Victor Osimhen boost; club eyeing Emiliano Martinez, and more - May 10, 2024

Chelsea are putting together final preparations ahead of their Premier League game with Nottingham Forest on Saturday, May 11. Mauricio Pochettino's team have won their last two league games.

Meanwhile, the Blues have received a boost in their efforts to secure the services of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer. Elsewhere, the London giants have set their sights on Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on May 10, 2024:

Chelsea receive Victor Osimhen boost

Victor Osimhen

Chelsea have received a boost in their pursuit of Victor Osimhen this summer. According to Ligue 1 insider Jonathan Johnson, the Napoli hitman is not a priority target for Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

The Blues are looking for a new No. 9 this year and have the Nigerian striker on their agenda. However, it's believed that the Parisians also have their eyes on Osimhen as a possible replacement for Kylian Mbappe.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Johnson said that Bernardo Silva and Bruno Guimaraes are higher on the priority list for the Ligue 1 champions.

“Victor Osimhen to PSG is another story making the headlines at the moment, and while I don’t know if he’d be their absolute priority target, he certainly is a name that they’ve looked at, along with Benjamin Sesko.

"I don’t think that a new number 9 like Osimhen solves the issue of replacing Mbappe. A bigger issue is some of the build-up play,” Johnson

He continued:

"So, overall I think names like Bernardo Silva and Bruno Guimaraes, that kind of profile, could come up higher on PSG’s list than someone like Osimhen.

"Silva and Guimaraes are also two players who know the French league quite well, so while I wouldn’t completely rule PSG out of the race for Osimhen at this moment in time, I wouldn’t necessarily put him at the front of the queue either. I think PSG will feel they have other needs in other positions ahead of the number 9 position.”

Osimhen signed a new contract with the Serie A side in December but is expected to be on the move this summer.

Blues eyeing Emiliano Martinez

Emiliano Martinez

Chelsea are planning to bring Emiliano Martinez to Stamford Bridge this summer, according to TBR Football.

The Blues are considering a new goalkeeper this summer following Robert Sanchez's struggles. The Spanish goalkeeper has failed to live up to the task since arriving from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer.

Meanwhile, Martinez has seen his stock rise since helping Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The 31-year-old has played a starring role in Aston Villa's rise this season, registering 15 clean sheets in 45 outings across competitions.

The London giants are impressed with his efforts and have him on their wishlist. The player's contract runs till 2027, but Villa are apparently ready to cash in on him this summer.

Chelsea not planning swap deal for Michael Olise, says journalist

Michael Olise

Chelsea are not working on a swap deal for Michael Olise, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The French forward has gone from strength to strength this season with Crystal Palace. Despite missing much of the season due to injuries, Olise has scored nine goals and set up four in 17 outings across competitions. Recent reports have suggested that the Blues are planning to offer Raheem Sterling in return for the 22-year-old.

However, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones has rubbished those talks.

"Raheem Sterling's options in the Premier League are going to be few and far between, especially if he wants to stay in London.

"There has been talk about a potential swap deal for him to go to Crystal Palace and Michael Olise to move in the other direction, which is interesting but a bit premature at this stage," said Jones.

He continued:

"It is not certain yet that Chelsea will even go for Olise, as the last I heard it was not looking like they would actually make an offer, but let’s see how things shape up over the next month."

Manchester United also have their eyes on the Frenchman, as per recent reports.