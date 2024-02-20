Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues receive Victor Osimhen boost, club eyeing Evan Ferguson, and more - February 20, 2024

Chelsea are preparing for their visit to Wembley on Sunday (February 25) to face Liverpool in the League Cup final. Mauricio Pochettino’s team will head into the summit clash in good spirit, following an impressive 1-1 draw against Manchester City in the Premier League over the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Blues have received a boost in their plans to sign Victor Osimhen. Elsewhere, the London giants are keeping a close eye on Evan Ferguson.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from February 20, 2024.

Chelsea receive Victor Osimhen boost

Victor Osimhen is wanted at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have received a boost in their plans to sign Victor Osimhen.

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, the Nigerian striker prefers to move to the Premier League despite being linked with Paris Saint Germain (PSG). Osimhen has become a wanted man since helping Napoli win the Serie A title last season.

The 25-year-old signed a new deal with the Italian club last December but is expected to be on the move this summer. The Blues have identified him as the ideal candidate to address their goalscoring woes. It was previously believed that the Parisians want the Nigerian as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who is likely to join Real Madrid at the end of the season.

However, Galetti reports that the Ligue 1 champions have identified AC Milan’s Rafael Leao as their preferred target for the job. That has opened up the door for the London giants to take advantage.

However, Chelsea will still have to pay a colossal fee for Osimhen, who reportedly has a €130m release clause in his Napoli contract.

Blues eyeing Evan Ferguson

Evan Ferguson has admirers at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have set their sights on Evan Ferguson, according to club insider Simon Phillips.

The Irish striker exploded into the scenes at Brighton & Hove Albion last season but has endured a difficult time in the current campaign. Ferguson has registered six goals and two assists from 30 outings across competitions this season, but his stock remains high.

The Blues are also among his list of suitors and have been scouting him heavily in recent games. Mauricio Pochettino needs a new striker next season, with Nicolas Jackson failing to live up to expectations.

The Argentine manager has a preference for working with talented young players, so Ferguson could be a suitable option for the role. However, the 19-year-old’s contract with the Seagulls runs until 2029, so prising him away from Brighton will be a costly affair.

Tottenham Hotspur eager to sign Conor Gallagher

Conor Gallagher is wanted across London

Tottenham Hotspur consider Conor Gallagher a dream signing, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The English midfielder has been in exquisite form for Chelsea this season, registering three goals and six assists from 33 outings across competitions. Spurs were heavily linked with the player in January, but a move failed to materialize.

Gallagher’s future remains up in the air ahead of the summer, with his contract set to expire in 2025. Multiple reports have stated that Chelsea remain open to his departure.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, however, Jones added that the 24-year-old’s long association with the Blues could affect his proposed move to Tottenham.

"Tottenham are absolutely convinced that he's the kind of dream number eight that they're after. So from a playing style, and personality on the pitch, Conor Gallagher really does fit the ethos of where they want to take this team,” said Jones.

“I'd say things that go against it at the moment are the fact that Conor Gallagher is Chelsea through and through. And that does sometimes play into whether a player would be willing to join a certain team. I'm not ruling out that he would join Tottenham, but it's something to consider," he added.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou is reportedly a huge fan of Gallagher and wants to add him to his squad.