Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues receive Victor Osimhen boost; Fenerbahce eyeing English ace, and more - September 4, 2024

Chelsea next face Bournemouth on September 14 in the Premier League. Enzo Maresca's side have struggled for consistency this season, winning one and losing one of their three league outings.

Meanwhile, the Blues have received some good news in their plans to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. Elsewhere, Fenerbahce have set their sights on Blues full-back Ben Chilwell.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on September 4, 2024:

Chelsea receive Victor Osimhen boost

Victor Osimhen

Chelsea will have the opportunity to sign Victor Osimhen in January, according to GIVEMESPORT. The Blues were eager to bring the Nigerian to Stamford Bridge but failed to strike a deal with the player's camp.

The London giants proposed a loan deal with an obligation to buy, which was rejected by Osimhen, who wanted a permanent transfer. However, the 25-year-old has joined Galatasaray on a temporary deal, adding to Chelsea's frustration.

Napoli have included a break clause in the player's deal, which could be activated in January, as they remain desperate to cut ties with the Nigerian. Osimhen is no longer part of plans at the club following Romelu Lukaku's arrival this summer.

The Serie A giants will let Osimhen leave for £67 million in the winter. Alternatively, clubs could also trigger the Nigerian's modified release clause, which reportedly stands at £63 million.

Fenerbahce eyeing Ben Chilwell

Ben Chilwell

Fenerbahce have entered the race to sign Ben Chilwell, according to TEAMTALK. The English left-back has been informed by new boss Enzo Maresca that he can leave this summer.

Chelsea were eager to offload the 27-year-old this summer amid interest from Manchester United. However, Chilwell ended up staying, but the Blues remain determined to remove his £200,000 per-week wages from their books.

Fenerbahce are offering a solution, with their new manager Jose Mourinho apparently keen to bring the Englishman to Turkey. The transfer window in the country is open till September 13, so the club are proposing a loan deal.

The move could suit all parties involved, with Chilwell likely to remain banished from the first team at Stamford Bridge if he stays. However, Fenerbahce cannot afford the player's massive wages, so the London giants might have to bear a part of his salary.

Journalist sheds light on Blues' wage structure

Todd Boehly

Chelsea's average player salary is approximately £70,000 per week, according to journalist Dharmesh Sheth. The Blues have been ridiculed for handing lengthy contracts recently, with all new signings on seven-year deals.

However, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth pointed out that the London giants are hardly the biggest payers in the Premier League.

“There's been a lot of Chelsea bashing throughout this whole thing, and I was trying to look at the flip side of it, and is there a method behind this perceived madness, and how they're approaching this?" said Sheth.

He added:

"And if you look at, oh, everyone's laughing, were they offering him a seven-year contract plus a year option, just in case. What they have done, though, is they're not the biggest payers in the Premier League. Their average wage, I heard, was around £70,000-a-week."

Sheth added that the pay structure at Stamford Bridge is incentive-based, with good performers rewarded with an improved contract.

“Now, if they are doing that and they are putting these players on long-term contracts, and they're saying, we're going to give you a long-term contract, but against that, you're not going to get paid as much as you would have had you gone elsewhere," said Sheth.

He concluded:

"That's the decision you have to make. We're going to pay you a little bit less, but you're going to get a long-term contract. But with that comes an incentivised base, because if you perform well at Chelsea, they will renegotiate your contract and you get more money.”

Nicolas Jackson was recently handed an improved deal to reward his efforts, as per acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

