Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues reignite interest in Bayern Munich defender, club keeping a close eye on La Liga star, and more - 29th September 2021

Chelsea will look to continue their perfect record in the Champions League this season when they travel to Turin to face Juventus on Wednesday.

The Blues arrive on the back of a 0-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester City at the weekend but should be confident of their chances against the Bianconeri.

Chelsea have renewed their interest in a German defender whose contract with Bayern Munich is set to expire next summer. The Blues are also interested in a Villarreal star.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Chelsea transfer news from September 29, 2021.

Chelsea reignite interest in Niklas Sule

Chelsea have reignited their interest in Niklas Sule, according to The Hard Tackle via 90 Min. The Blues are eager to bolster their defense next summer, having missed out on Jules Kounde this year.

Thomas Tuchel is sweating on the future of Antonio Rudiger, whose current deal expires next summer. The German defender has been an omnipresent figure in the backline for the London side and Tuchel would loath to see him leave.

Chelsea are also laying down plans for the impending exit of Thiago Silva, who is expected to depart Stamford Bridge at the end of the current season.

The Blues are not confident of wrestling away Kounde from Sevilla, having learned a harsh lesson this summer. As such, the Premier League giants have turned their attention to Sule.

The German defender is in the final 12 months of his current contract with Bayern Munich. The Bavarians are spoilt for choice at the back, with Dayot Upamecano ahead of Sule in the pecking order at the Allianz Arena.

The Bundesliga giants might not mind letting the German defender leave, and Chelsea are plotting to lap him up for free. The 26-year-old has appeared 142 times for Bayern Munich so far, scoring six goals.

Blues keeping a close eye on Pau Torres

Chelsea are keeping a close eye on Pau Torres, according to The Hard Tackle via 90 Min.

The Villarreal defender has been exceptional for the Yellow Submarine in recent times and is already wanted by a host of top clubs around Europe. The Blues have now been added to the list of his suitors.

Chelsea are looking to add more steel to their backline in January, despite a stellar defensive display so far this season. The Spaniard has been earmarked as an ideal addition by the Blues, who have been impressed by his skill set.

Leonardo Bonucci heaps praise on Chelsea striker

Leonardo Bonucci has spoken highly of Romelu Lukaku

Leonardo Bonucci hailed Romelu Lukaku in a recent interview. Speaking to Athletic, the Juventus defender claimed the Chelsea star is a complete striker and also spoke about the qualities that make the Belgian dangerous.

"Romelu Lukaku has proven himself to be a complete striker. He can win games on his own. When you come up against him you have to be switched on for 100 minutes a game," said Bonucci.

Lukaku has already scored four goals in just seven appearances for the Blues so far this season.

The 28-year-old, however, failed to make an impact against Manchester City on Saturday and will be raring to prove a point against the Bianconeri.

