Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues reject €45 million Romelu Lukaku offer; club unwilling to offload Levi Colwill, and more - July 9, 2023

Chelsea are working to improve their squad ahead of the new season. Mauricio Pochettino has taken charge of the first team at the start of this month.

Meanwhile, the Blues have rejected a €4 5illionm offer from Inter Milan for Romelu Lukaku. Elsewhere, the London giants are unwilling to let defender Levi Colwill leave.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on July 9, 2023:

Chelsea reject €45 million Romelu Lukaku offer

Romelu Lukaku is wanted in Serie A.

Chelsea have turned down a €45 million offer for Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan, according to The Athletic.

The Belgian striker spent last season on loan with the Nerazzurri but has returned to Stamford Bridge this summer. However, the 30-year-old wants to end his association with the Blues and has his heart set on a move back to the San Siro.

The Serie A giants also want him to return, but they're struggling to sanction a permanent deal due to their poor finances. Inter would prefer another loan deal with an option to buy, but the London giants are adamant about a permanent departure. The Italian side have now submitted an opening offer for Lukaku, which is well below Chelsea’s valuation of the player.

The Nerazzurri are likely to continue their pursuit of the Belgian but now face competition from Juventus. The Bianconeri want to add more firepower to their frontline and have their sights on the 30-year-old.

Blues unwilling to offload Levi Colwill

Levi Colwill is tipped for a great future.

Chelsea will not sell Levi Colwill this summer, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The English defender has attracted attention from clubs across the league following a superb loan spell with Brighton & Hove Albion last season. The Seagulls remain keen to secure the 20-year-old on a permanent move and have already contact the Blues regarding the matter.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs said that Liverpool also have their eyes on Colwill.

“There's so much interest in Levi Colwill. Brighton would love to sign Colwill and Liverpool are looking from afar as well. But Chelsea's position is clear - Levi Colwill is not for sale. It's going to take a massive offer to, in any way, change that,” said Jacobs.

He continued:

"Even with a large offer, Chelsea are almost on auto-reject for Colwill at the moment. The only thing that can change that is if the player really tries to force the move.”

Colwill could be a long-term replacement for Kalidou Koulibaly, who left Stamford Bridge this summer.

Chelsea want permanent exit for Callum Hudson-Odoi

Callum Hudson-Odoi could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge

Journalist Jacque Talbot has said that Chelsea are looking to permanently move on Callum Hudson-Odoi this summer.

The Englishman is eager to leave Stamford Bridge after falling down the pecking order at the club. There’s considerable interest in his signature from the Premier League and abroad. The 22-year-old is also wanted in Saudi Arabia and is eager to leave London in search of regular football.

Talbot told Give Me Sport that the Blues are likely to let him go for £15-20 million.

“Chelsea don't want to send him out on loan again. They want to sell him permanently. They want to get him off their books.

"I think they're looking for £15million or £20million. I suspect it'll be Forest who get him, but it depends on who else would come in. There could be a shock proposal from abroad or even Saudi Arabia,” said Talbot.

Chelsea are looking for a squad revamp under Mauricio Pochettino, and Hudson-Odoi is seemingly surplus to requirements.

