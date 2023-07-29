Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues reject Romelu Lukaku loan offer; Brighton eyeing big money for Moises Caicedo, and more - July 29, 2023

Chelsea are preparing to face Fulham at FedEx Field on Sunday (July 30) in their next pre-season game. Mauricio Pochettino’s side are coming off a 1-1 draw against Newcastle United at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Blues have turned down a loan offer for Blues' wantaway striker Romelu Lukaku. Elsewhere, Brighton & Hove Albion are waiting for a huge offer to let midfielder Moises Caicedo leave.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on July 29, 2023:

Chelsea reject Romelu Lukaku loan offer

Romelu Lukaku is wanted in Turin.

Chelsea have turned down Juventus’ offer to take Romelu Lukaku on loan, according to Tuttosport.

The Blues are eager to offload the Belgian this summer, while the player is also desperate to leave. The 30-year-old was previously expected to return to Inter Milan this summer. However, the Nerazzurri have ended their pursuit of the player after he had established contact with Juventus without their knowledge.

The Bianconeri remain keen to sign Lukaku but are proposing a loan deal with an option to buy. However, the London giants have turned down the offer, as they want a permanent end to the Belgian’s association with the club.

Chelsea want €40 million to let him leave this summer, with the player no longer part of Pochettino’s plans.

Brighton eyeing big money for Moises Caicedo

Moises Caicedo is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Brighton and Hove Albion are waiting for a big-money offer for Moises Caicedo this summer, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Ecuadorian midfielder is a priority target for Chelsea this year, and the Blues have seen three bids for the player turned down. Their latest £80 million proposal was rejected by the Seagulls, who want £100 million for the 21-year-old.

Romano told Give Me Sport that the London giants are still negotiating to get a deal over the line.

“It isn’t easy to explain the situation because Chelsea and Brighton fans are frustrated about this Caicedo story. The reality is that the deal is still on. They are still negotiating. It’s a complicated one, but this is not surprising,” said Romano.

He continued:

“When Brighton are involved for a star, they always want big money, and it's part of their rights. So, I think this is normal and correct. So, Brighton are trying to get big money for Caicedo.”

Caicedo has his heart set on a move to Stamford Bridge

Ben Chilwell dreams of becoming Blues captain

Ben Chilwell is among the senior players in Pochettino’s squad.

Ben Chilwell has admitted that he harbours dreams of becoming the Chelsea captain.

The English full-back signed a new deal with the club earlier this year and is expected to become an important figure under Pochettino. The Argentinean manager took charge at Stamford Bridge earlier this month but is yet to appoint a captain. Cesar Azpilicueta’s departure has opened up a vacancy for the role.

Speaking to recently, as cited by Caught Offside, Chilwell said that he has all the prerequisites to wear the armband at Stamford Bridge.

“I would love to be captain. I’m sure you’ve had that answer off a few of the players. It’s Chelsea, so I’d love to be captain. I was captain of the youth team at Leicester and thoroughly enjoyed it.

"Just having that role, I think it brings the best out in me and my game – having a little bit more pressure and trying to help people around me is one of my strengths,” said Chilwell.

He continued:

“Whether I get it or not, it’s not going to take away from my role. I don’t think you need an armband to be a leader, so whether I get it or I don’t I’ll continue to do what I’m doing.”

Thiago Silva remains the frontrunner for the position, but multiple players are in the running, including Reece James, Chilwell and Kepa Arrizabalaga.