Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues remain in Declan Rice race; Hakim Ziyech likely to join Newcastle United on loan, and more - January 22, 2023

Chelsea are tenth in the Premier League after 20 games, ten points behind fourth-placed Manchester United who have played a game less. Graham Potter’s side could only manage a goalless draw against Liverpool on Saturday (January 21) at Anfield.

Meanwhile, journalist Dean Jones reckons the Blues are still in the race to sign Declan Rice. Elsewhere, Jones has also said that Hakim Ziyech could move to Newcastle United on loan.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on January 22, 2023:

Chelsea remain in Declan Rice race

Declan Rice is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are still keeping a close eye on Declan Rice, according to Dean Jones. The English midfielder is a wanted man ahead of the summer, as he's primed to move away from West Ham United.

The Blues are long-term admirers of their former academy player, who has developed into one of the best defensive midfielders on the planet with the Hammers.

In his column for Give Me Sport, Jones said that Potter has shortlisted multiple targets for the midfield. However, he added that the club hierarchy remain keen to bring Rice back to Stamford Bridge.

“All the talk recently has been of Rice joining Arsenal, but do not discount Chelsea, who simply will not disappear in this race. It is true they have ideas beyond Rice — such as Moises Caicedo, Jude Bellingham and Enzo Fernandez — but there are a couple of long-standing figures within the Chelsea setup that continue to back Rice for a return to the club he grew up at,” wrote Jones.

He continued:

“Despite reports that he would be put off by the fact they might not have Champions League football next season, some sources close to the situation are undeterred and say Chelsea have a sales pitch ready that can convince any player in the world of joining their project. By 2030, there is a belief that both the Premier League trophy and Champions League trophy will be lifted again, given the type of players they are signing.”

Jones went on to name Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United as other possible suitors for Rice.

“Rice is open to the prospect of returning to his childhood club, but of course, if Arsenal become Premier League champions their position is suddenly strengthened. Their rise under Mikel Arteta has been impressive, but consider too they still like Youri Tielemans and have other good value prospects on the radar too,” wrote Jones.

He concluded:

“Rice would also need convincing this season is not a one-off—as Chelsea have a track-record to trust as well as the future vision. Rice’s price-point of around £75million is achievable for both clubs, and it’s an intriguing battle — one that may also be joined by Manchester City and Manchester United.”

Rice has recorded one goal and three assists in 26 games across competitions for West Ham this season.

Hakim Ziyech likely to join Newcastle United on loan

Hakim Ziyech is not part of long-term plans at Stamford Bridge.

Hakim Ziyech could leave for Newcastle United on loan this month, according to Dean Jones.

The Moroccan forward has blown hot and cold at Stamford Bridge since arriving from Ajax in 2020. He has dropped down the pecking order of late at Chelsea, and his situation has failed to improve under Potter.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that the arrival of Noni Madueke could be the final straw that ends Ziyech’s stint with the Blues.

“The Madueke deal will probably trigger the exit of Hakim Ziyech, so that’s the next situation to look out for. Newcastle are primed with an offer to take him on loan,” said Jones.

Ziyech has appeared 15 times across competitions for the London giants this season, registering one assist.

Blues eyeing Malo Gusto

Malo Gusto has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are monitoring Malo Gusto, according to L’Equipe via Caught Offside. The 19-year-old full-back has caught the eye with Lyon and has been identified as a potential backup for Reece James.

The English right-back has struggled with injury woes this season, and Potter lacks cover in his squad at the moment.

Gutso could help address the situation. and the Blues are eager to take him to Stamford Bridge.

The French right-back is tied with the Ligue 1 giants till 2024, but the club have no intention of letting him leave this month. A move in the summer looks like a real possibility, and he could also be available on a cut-price deal. The 19-year-old has appeared 15 times across competitions for Lyon this season, registering an assist.

