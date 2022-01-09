Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues ruled out of title race due to a Thomas Tuchel decision, says former player; club retain interest in Sevilla defender, and more - 8 January 2022

Chelsea are currently second in the Premier League after 21 games. However, the Blues are ten points behind runaway league leaders Manchester City.

Meanwhile, a former player has said that Chelsea are out of the Premier League title race this season due to a key Thomas Tuchel decision. Elsewhere, the Blues have retained their interest in Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 8th January 2022.

Chelsea ruled out of title race due to a Thomas Tuchel decision, says Paul Merson

Paul Merson has ruled Chelsea out of the title race this season.

Former player Paul Merson has ruled Chelsea out of the title race due to Thomas Tuchel’s decision to drop Romelu Lukaku against Liverpool. The Belgian was removed from The Blues’ first-team squad against the Reds after he gave a controversial interview to Sky Italia.

Chelsea failed to get the better of Liverpool on the night, with the game ending 2-2. In his column for The Daily Star, Merson said that Lukaku could bring success to the Blues this season.

"Romelu Lukaku will win something for Chelsea this season - but Thomas Tuchel has already blown the title by dropping him against Liverpool. They had to win that game to have any chance of chasing down Manchester City. Now they're ten points behind, and Liverpool are still right behind them," said Merson.

"People say Tuchel was right to drop him. But you know he's not bombing him out of the club; so why drop him for your most important game of the season? He came back a few days later against Tottenham. It makes no sense. It's biting off your nose to spite your face," continued Merson.

Merson also said that Chelsea are a better team with Lukaku.

"Lukaku is one of those players who needs an arm around his shoulder, and I don't think Tuchel is showing him enough love. But Chelsea are a better team with him in it, so for me he has to play every week now, and I think he will," concluded Merson.

Blues retain interest in Jules Kounde

Chelsea are still interested in Kounde.

Chelsea have retained an interest in Jules Kounde, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues were eager to add the Frenchman to their squad last summer. The London side were locked in talks with Sevilla over the possibility of a move. However, the move broke down after Sevilla hiked their demands for the player at the eleventh hour.

Nevertheless, Chelsea remain interested in the Frenchman, and are expected to return for him this month. The Blues believe the 23-year-old has all the attributes to be successful in London.

Chelsea in talks with Boubacar Kamara

Chelsea are in talks to bring Kamara to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are in talks to bring Boubacar Kamara to Stamford Bridge, according to journalist Santi Aouna. The Frenchman is currently in the final year of his contract with Marseille, and has informed the Ligue 1 giants that he wants to leave. The Blues are eager to take him to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea believe Kamara can be a long-term replacement for N’Golo Kante, whose impact has been on the wane due to poor form and fitness woes. They are unlikely to sign Saul Niguez on a permanent deal, and want to invest in Kamara instead.

