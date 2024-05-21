Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues set Romelu Lukaku price; club eyeing Juventus ace, and more - May 21, 2024

Chelsea endured mixed times under Mauricio Pochettino this season. Despite a difficult start to his tenure, the Argentinean manager guided his team to sixth place in the Premier League, thanks to a strong end to the campaign.

Meanwhile, the Blues have set their asking price for on-loan striker Romelu Lukaku. Elsewhere, the London giants are interested in a Juventus defender Gleison Bremer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on May 21, 2024:

Chelsea set Romelu Lukaku price

Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea want £38 million to part ways with Romelu Lukaku this summer, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Belgian striker spent the season on loan to AS Roma, registering 21 goals and four assists in 47 appearances across competitions. However, the Blues have no plans to reintegrate him into the squad and are already searching for a new No. 9

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said that Lukaku is wanted in the Middle East, while Napoli are also eyeing the player.

"Chelsea want €45m (£38m) for Romelu Lukaku. Their position hasn't changed since last summer. Al-Hilal had a bid for this amount accepted, but Lukaku wanted to stay in Italy.

"There is no formal release clause, but there is a verbal agreement between Chelsea and Lukaku that he will be sold if someone tables a bid for this amount,” said Jacobs.

He continued:

"There remains interest from Saudi, but not from Al-Hilal anymore. The Napoli links could gather pace since their new sporting director Giovanni Manna was the driving force behind Lukaku's proposed move to Juventus last summer."

Lukaku's contract with the London giants runs till 2026.

Blues eyeing Juventus' Gleison Bremer

Gleison Bremer

Chelsea have identified Gleison Bremer as a target for this summer, according to Tutto Juve.

The Blues are expected to sign a new defender this summer to replace Thiago Silva. The veteran defender will return to Fluminense as a free agent this year. The 38-year-old has been a mainstay in the backline for Pochettino's team this season. The Argentinean wants an established face to take his place for the upcoming campaign.

Bremer has emerged as an option, following a series of assured performances for Juventus. The 27-year-old has appeared 40 times across competitions for the Bianconeri this season, all of which have been starts.

The London giants are eager to secure his services but face competition from Manchester United. The player's contract with Juventus runs till 2028, but he will be allowed to leave for a bid of over €70 million.

Mauricio Pochettino set for showdown talks with Chelsea, says Fabrizio Romano

Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino will soon sit down with Chelsea to discuss his future, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Argentinean took charge at Stamford Bridge last summer but has failed to live up to expectations. The Blues finished sixth in the Premier League, but Pochettino's future remains under scrutiny.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano advised the club against sacking the Argentinean.

“Talks over Pochettino’s future will take place very soon, now we enter into crucial days, so let’s see how these discussions will progress,” wrote Romano.

He added:

“In my personal opinion, Pochettino deserves one more season as Chelsea manager as he finished really well and also the players respect him a lot. It was not an exciting season for Chelsea but still important to remember it was the first one with a new coach and many new players.”

Sporting manager Ruben Amorim has reportedly been identified as a possible replacement for Pochettino.