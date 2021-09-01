Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues set to sign Saul Niguez on loan from Atletico Madrid; Jules Kounde deal ‘more than complicated' right now, and more - 31st August 2021

Chelsea are attempting to make further additions to their squad before the end of the summer. The Blues have so far added Marcus Bettinelli and Romelu Lukaku to their roster. Thomas Tuchel has enjoyed a confident start to the new season but remains hopeful for reinforcements.

Chelsea are all set to bring Saul Niguez to Stamford Bridge after eyeing the player for quite some time now. However, a move for Jules Kounde looks very complicated now.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on 31 August 2021.

Chelsea set to sign Saul Niguez on loan from Atletico Madrid

Saul Niguez is all set to arrive at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have agreed a deal with Atletico Madrid for Saul Niguez, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Spaniard has dropped down the pecking order at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in recent times ,and his chances were expected to be further limited by the arrival of Rodrigo de Paul. The Blues have been offering him an escape route to Stamford Bridge, and have finally managed to convince him to move.

Atletico Madrid were initially reluctant to let the Spaniard leave, but have changed their stance of late. The Spaniard was also wanted by Manchester United. But the Red Devils failed to follow up on their interest, leaving the London side to snoop for the player.

Saúl to Chelsea, HERE WE GO! Agreement reached for €5m loan from Atletico Madrid. Personal terms agreed. Saúl will be in London soon to sign the contract. 🔵🤝 #CFC #DeadlineDay



Final details and the deal will be announced. Difficult deal but finally set to be completed. pic.twitter.com/3Jq5e3JwXE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2021

Thomas Tuchel's need for a new midfielder has intensified after N'Golo Kante's recent injury.

The German was eager to bring in cover for Kante, so Saul could be a fabulous option for the role. Chelsea will pay a loan fee of €5 million, and have already agreed personal terms with the Spaniard. The player is expected to be in London in the next couple of hours to put pen to paper on his contract and complete his move to Stamford Bridge.

Jules Kounde deal ‘more than complicated' right now

Jules Kounde might not leave Sevilla this summer.

Chelsea's quest for Jules Kounde has become very complicated now, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues remain eager to bring the Frenchman to Stamford Bridge, but there appears to be no way for a deal to be completed. Sevilla are adamant that Kounde's release clause has to be triggered for the deal to go through. But the Premier League giants have no intentions of doing so.

Jules Koundé and Chelsea deal is considered “more than complicated” by all parties involved. Sevilla have absolutely NO intention to negotiate. It’s release clause or nothing - and Chelsea have not communicated any intention to pay the clause yet. 🔵🚫 #CFC #Sevilla — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2021

It was hoped that things would change on deadline day, with Chelsea eager to complete a move and the player himself pushing to leave. However, Sevilla have so far refused to alter their position. So all parties involved increasingly feel that the deal might not materialise this summer.

Leicester City interested in Callum Hudson-Odoi

Leicester City want Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Leicester City are interested in Callum Hudson-Odoi, according to The Hard Tackle via Football London. The Englishman is already on the radar of Borussia Dortmund, and the Foxes are now ready to rival the Bundesliga side for his signature. Hudson-Odoi is open to an exit, even though he is highly rated by Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea want to keep hold of their star till they can identify a suitable replacement. The Blues would also be averse to losing the player to a Premier League side, so if Hudson-Odoi does leave, Dortmund might be the favourites for his signature.

