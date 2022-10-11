Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues could sign Juventus striker for €100 million; Fabrizio Romano provides update on Denis Zakaria, and more - October 11, 2022

Chelsea will travel to the San Siro on Tuesday (October 11) to face AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League. In their first meeting of the season at Stamford Bridge last week, Graham Potter's men secured a convincing 3-0 victory on matchday three.

Meanwhile, the Blues have the opportunity to sign a Juventus striker for €100 million next summer. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Denis Zakaria's situation in London.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on October 11, 2022:

Chelsea could sign Dusan Vlahovic for €100 million

Dusan Vlahovic could leave Turin next year.

Chelsea can sign Dusan Vlahovic for €100 million next year, according to Calciomercato via Football 365. The Serb was a huge hit during his time at Fiorentina and moved to Juventus this January in a £75 million move. The 22-year-old has appeared 32 times for the Bianconeri so far, scoring 15 goals.

Vlahovic has managed five goals in eight Serie A games this season, but his performances have left a lot to be desired. The aforementioned report claims that the Serb could leave Turin for €100 million, with Stamford Bridge named as a possible destination.

The Blues remain in the hunt for a new No. 9, but may balk at Vlahovic's high price tag. Bayern Munich and PSG are other alternate destinations.

Fabrizio Romano provides update on Denis Zakaria

Denis Zakaria moved to Stamford Bridge on transfer deadline day on a loan deal.

Fabrizio Romano has shed light on Denis Zakaria's situation at Chelsea. The Swiss international arrived at the club this summer from Juventus on a loan deal with an option to buy. However, he's yet to feature in a matchday squad for the Blues.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the deal will be discussed again, as Zakaria has struggled for game time at Stamford Bridge.

"It’s not been easy for Denis Zakaria – he looked set to stay at Juventus before Chelsea decided to go for him in the final few hours of the transfer market. Chelsea signed him on loan with a purchase option of €20m, plus €4m in add-ons,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“I’m told this deal will be discussed again because the situation is worrying – he’s not playing, he was wanted by Thomas Tuchel, and he planned to have him as a starter. Still, under Graham Potter, he’s not playing; he’s not even on the bench. This is why the clubs and player will speak again, because at the moment this deal makes no sense for anyone involved."

Romano added that the London giants are likely to invest in midfield next year.

"Let’s see what Chelsea will do in midfielders in January or next summer. They wanted Frenkie de Jong in the summer, and Jude Bellingham will be on the market next summer, with many clubs interested," wrote Romano.

Zakaria appeared twice this season for Juventus before moving to London.

Graham Potter speaks about Thiago Silva's future

Thiago Silva has proven that age is just a number.

Graham Potter reckons Thiago Silva will decide when he wants to hang up his boots.

The Brazilian has been outstanding for Chelsea since arriving from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2020. However, having turned 38 last month, speculation is ripe about his future.

Speaking to the press ahead of the Milan game at the San Siro, Potter heaped praise on Silva.

"I think the decision on how long he continues playing is Thiago’s. I’ve been here three or four weeks. I see his qualities. The level he can play at, the performance levels he can reach, the amount of respect he has throughout the game is just incredible," said Potter.

He added:

"So all I can do is try and help him enjoy his football here, be part of a winning team, and then the rest of the stuff is something for him and the club to think about."

Thiago Silva has appeared nine times this season for the Blues.

Poll : 0 votes