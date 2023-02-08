Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues striker wanted in MLS; club want new No. 9 to partner Christopher Nkunku, and more - February 8, 2023

Chelsea invested heavily in their squad in January, bringing in quite a few new faces to help their quest for a top-four finish. Graham Potter’s team are ninth in the Premier League after 21 games.

Meanwhile, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is wanted in the MLS, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. Elsewhere, Romano has also said that the Blues want to sign a new No. 9 this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on February 8, 2023.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wanted in MLS

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future at Stamford Bridge is up in the air.

Fabrizio Romano has said that MLS clubs are keeping a close eye on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabon international has endured a difficult time since leaving Barcelona to join Chelsea last summer. The 33-year-old has dropped down the pecking order under Potter and is expected to leave this year.

Fabrizio Romano



Pierre Emerick Aubameyang has been taken out of the squad. Official. João Félix, Mykhaylo Mudryk and Enzo Fernández have been added to Chelsea Champions League squadPierre Emerick Aubameyang has been taken out of the squad. Official. João Félix, Mykhaylo Mudryk and Enzo Fernández have been added to Chelsea Champions League squad 🚨🔵 #CFCPierre Emerick Aubameyang has been taken out of the squad. https://t.co/lYmVp7AiY8

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Aubameyang wants to stay in Europe.

“MLS clubs are interested in Aubameyang, but I’m told on the player’s side there’s no green light yet on this kind of solution; he prefers to continue in Europe as of now, so nothing advanced at this stage,” wrote Romano.

The Gabonese striker has registered three goals and one assist in 18 games across competitions for the Blues this season.

Chelsea want new No. 9 to partner Christopher Nkunku

Christopher Nkunku will arrive at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Chelsea want to bring in a new striker alongside Christopher Nkunku this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Potter has deployed Kai Havertz as a No. 9 to mixed results this season. With Aubameyang unlikely to remain beyond the summer, a new striker is the need of the hour at Stamford Bridge.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the London giants haven’t yet identified their preferred target.

“I think it’s not surprising that Chelsea will explore market for new striker, Aubameyang will leave, and they only have Broja. Nkunku is not a number 9; he’s probably going to play behind the striker. But it’s not too early to know for sure what decisions Chelsea will make on who’s going to be the right candidate,” wrote Romano.

Nkunku has amassed 17 goals and four assists in 23 appearances across competitions for RB Leipzig this season.

Ben Jacobs sheds light on Hakim Ziyech failed transfer

Hakim Ziyech was very close to leaving Stamford Bridge in January.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has opened up on Hakim Ziyech’s failed transfer to Paris Saint-Germain last month. The Moroccan forward was wanted at the Parc des Princes, with the Parisians pushing for a loan deal, but the move couldn’t be completed on time.

Fabrizio Romano



Clubs trying to find a solution now. Big issue for Hakim Ziyech deal. PSG and Chelsea signed the contracts but were not sent back to be registered in time — contracts are not validated as of nowClubs trying to find a solution now. Big issue for Hakim Ziyech deal. PSG and Chelsea signed the contracts but were not sent back to be registered in time — contracts are not validated as of now 🚨🔴🔵 #DeadlineDayClubs trying to find a solution now. https://t.co/zLXcPQ6zKW

Speaking to Team Talk, Jacobs said that Chelsea have blamed an unfortunate technical error for the failure.

“Chelsea made it very clear from their end that it was not about ‘incompetence’. It was an unfortunate technical error out of their control. And they sent a minute-by-minute account of how things transpired,” said Jacobs.

He added:

“PSG appealed to the LFP (Ligue de Football Professionnel) the following day, who rejected it because they don’t want to set the precedent of allowing players to sign after the deadline. It was always very difficult to win that appeal, and there was always low confidence from the PSG end.”

He continued:

“But Chelsea did help with that and provide their side of things to try and see whether a technical error might be deemed to be mitigating circumstances. Unfortunately for all parties, nothing could be done. Chelsea were working on a lot of deals towards the end of the window, and although the club denies that their pursuit of Enzo Fernandez affected anything, PSG argue otherwise, and sources there believe that Chelsea had too much on their plate.”

Ziyech has registered one assist in 16 appearances across competitions this season for the Blues.

