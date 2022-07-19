Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues submit £40 million offer for PSG defender; Timo Werner opens up on his future, and more - July 19, 2022

Chelsea are preparing to face Charlotte at the Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday. Manager Thomas Tuchel is coming off a 2-1 victory over Club America in the Blues' first pre-season game of the summer.

Meanwhile, the Blues have submitted a £40 million offer for a Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender. Elsewhere, Timo Werner has opened up on his future. On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on July 19, 2022:

Chelsea submit £40 million offer for Presnel Kimpembe

Presnel Kimpembe has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have submitted a £40 million offer to sign Presnel Kimpembe from PSG, according to The Daily Mail.

Tuchel is eager to bolster his backline this summer after losing both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen. The German manager has secured the signature of Kalidou Koulibaly and is now itching for a reunion with Kimpembe.

Transfer News Central @TransferNewsCen Chelsea have made a £40m offer for PSG centre-back Presnel Kimpembe. (Daily Mail) Chelsea have made a £40m offer for PSG centre-back Presnel Kimpembe. (Daily Mail) https://t.co/2jn4RFpoWD

The French defender's future is up in the air following the Parisians' pursuit of Milan Skriniar. The Ligue 1 champions are willing to offload the 26-year-old for £40 million. As such, a deal could be completed ahead of the new season.

Timo Werner opens up on his future

Timo Werner's future at Stamford Bridge is up in the air.

Timo Werner has hinted at a possible move away from Chelsea. The German forward's future is up in the air following the arrival of Raheem Sterling.

Speaking recently, Werner said that he could be happy anywhere, perhaps suggesting that a move away this summer could be on the cards.

"It is hard to say. First of all, the most important thing is that I am happy. I am happy when I play and score goals. That's the fact. That's what I should take care of, and the other things will come. I could be happy everywhere," said Werner.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Not sure what to make of Timo Werner’s answer. Not sure what to make of Timo Werner’s answer. https://t.co/A4O1vZau0F

The 26-year-old struggled to give a reason for his off-form under Tuchel. Werner appeared just 21 times in the Premier League last season, scoring four goals.

"It is hard to say. I didn't ask, but, I think, of course, the manager always has different ideas, different thoughts, and what you need in different games. I think in many games I was not in his thoughts, so I try to change that," said Werner.

The German also expressed a desire to play regularly ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

"It is clear I want to play more, and I should play more to first be in good shape for the World Cup and also to have a chance to play at the World Cup. I think it doesn't change anything whether it is a winter World Cup or in the summer. I think if I play half or the season or the whole season, I should play," said Werner.

Werner also opened up on Raheem Sterling's arrival at Stamford Bridge.

"It's not different to last season. I think it was the same when Romelu (Lukaku) came here that we have big, big competition up front. It is still the same. At a big club like Chelsea, you have that competition. In pre-season, you can show that you want to play, that you are a guy who wants to be in the starting XI. That's what I try," said Werner.

Bayern Munich willing to let Benjamin Pavard leave for €35 million

Benjamin Pavard could leave the Allianz Arena this summer.

Bayern Munich are willing to allow Benjamin Pavard to leave the club for €35 million, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg via Caught Offside.

The French defender is surplus to requirements at the Allianz Arena following the impending arrival of Matthijs de Ligt. Chelsea already have their eyes on Pavard and could make the most of the opportunity.

The Frenchman is equally comfortable at right-back as well as centre-back and could easily slot into Tuchel's preferred back-three formation. Pavard could also provide cover for Reece James at right-back.

Paul Merson predicts the top 4 of the Premier League next season! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far