Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues suffer Enzo Fernandez setback; club yet to submit offer for Denzel Dumfries, and more - December 30, 2022

Chelsea will travel to the City Ground on the first day of the new year to face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. Graham Potter's wards are coming off a 2-0 win over Bournemouth.

Meanwhile, the Blues have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Enzo Fernandez. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the London giants are yet to submit an offer for Denzel Dumfries.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on December 30, 2022:

Chelsea suffer setback in Enzo Fernandez pursuit

Enzo Fernandez is wanted at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have been handed a blow in their pursuit of Enzo Fernandez. According to The Times via Caught Offside, Benfica president Rui Costa has advised the Argentinean against joining the Blues.

The 21-year-old has become a household name following his impressive performances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Fernandez was heavily involved as La Albiceleste won the Holy Grail of football.

Vince™ @Blue_Footy Enzo Fernández wants to leave Benfica in January. Rui Costa is doing everything to keep him but the Argentine is tempted by Chelsea's proposal.



The 21-year-old also won the Best Young Player of the tournament, endearing him to clubs around the continent. The Blues are also among his suitors and are eager to take the player to Stamford Bridge.

Potter is laying down succession plans for N’Golo Kante and Jorginho, both of whom are in the final year of their contract. With negotiations for a new deal yet to yield fruitful results, the Englishman is scouting the market for answers.

Fernandez would be a fabulous addition to Potter’s roster and could dominate the midfield for years. However, Costa has told the youngster that a move to Stamford Bridge won't be in his best interests.

The Portuguese legend pointed out that the uncertainties surrounding the club following the ownership change could hurt the player’s development. Chelsea’s current position of eighth in the Premier League also gives their rivals an edge in the race.

Blues yet to submit offer for Denzel Dumfries, says Fabrizio Romano

Denzel Dumfries has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are yet to submit an offer for Denzel Dumfries recently, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Inter Milan right-back has been a target for the London giants since the summer, as the club scouted the market for Reece James’ backup. The Dutchman has appeared 20 times for the Nerazzurri this season across competitions this season, registering two goals and three assists.

Chelsea Dodgers 🧢 @TheBlueDodger Chelsea will bring forward their pursuit of a new RB to January; this was expected to be one for the summer.



We have looked at Jeremie Frimpong, Malo Gusto, and Josip Juranovic. We have also scouted Pedro Porro, Chelsea also like Denzel Dumfries.



The 26-year-old’s form has impressed the Blues, and the pursuit is likely to intensify after James aggravated his knee injury against Bournemouth this week. However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Blues are investing all their efforts in securing a deal for Benoit Badiashile.

"Chelsea will explore the right backs market, but as of now there’s still nothing advanced. Chelsea’s current focus is on the Benoit Badiashile deal with AS Monaco. Denzel Dumfries was already in the list in the summer, but as of now, Inter have not received any fresh approach from Chelsea,” wrote Romano.

Dumfries gave a stellar account of his prowess at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Chelsea frontrunners for Alexis Mac Allister

Alexis Mac Allister has been outstanding in Qatar this year.

The Blues are leading the race to sign Alexis Mac Allister, according to journalist Gaston Edul via Caught Offside.

The Argentinean midfielder exploded into the scene at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and was an integral part of Lionel Scaloni’s title-winning midfield. Potter is familiar with the player’s abilities having worked together at Brighton & Hove Albion and now wants him at Stamford Bridge.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Alexis Mac Allister has interest from three teams: Chelsea, Arsenal and Atletico Madrid, in that order. It will be difficult for him to leave Brighton in January. He could only leave if Brighton want to sell him and they want to keep him. He could leave in June. Via @gastonedul Alexis Mac Allister has interest from three teams: Chelsea, Arsenal and Atletico Madrid, in that order. It will be difficult for him to leave Brighton in January. He could only leave if Brighton want to sell him and they want to keep him. He could leave in June. Via @gastonedul. https://t.co/5fSSloyniA

The English manager is pushing for reinforcements to revamp his ageing midfield. Mac Allister has emerged as a suitable replacement for Jorginho, who could be on his way out of the club.

Mac Allister has the necessary arsenal to replace the Italian at Stamford Bridge, but prising him away from the Amex would be tough. The Seagulls are unlikely to let him leave in January and are expected to demand a handsome fee for their prized asset in the summer.

Meanwhile, Arsenal and Atletico Madrid are also hot on the 24-year-old’s heels, although the Blues are the frontrunners for his signature. The Argentinean has appeared 14 times across competitions for Brighton this season, scoring five goals.

