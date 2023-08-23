Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues suffer Folarin Balogun blow; club remain in Mohammed Kudus chase, and more - August 23, 2023

Chelsea are preparing to face Luton Town at Stamford Bridge in their upcoming Premier League game on Friday (August 25). New manager Mauricio Pochettino will be eager to register his first competitive win since taking charge this summer.

Meanwhile, the Blues have suffered a setback in their plans to sign Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun this summer. Elsewhere, the London giants still have a chance to sign Ajax attacker Mohammed Kudus this year.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on August 23, 2023:

Chelsea suffer Folarin Balogun blow

Folarin Balogun has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have suffered a setback in their quest to sign Folarin Balogun this summer.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Monaco are leading the race to sign the Arsenal striker at the moment. The Blues remain on the hunt for a new No. 9 this summer and have set their sights on the US international.

In his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs said that Inter Milan are also eyeing the 22-year-old but want the Gunners to reduce their asking price.

“Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun is another name who has been discussed (by Chelsea), but it’s Monaco who are currently more advanced.

"Balogun would be open to a move to Chelsea, though. Inter would also love Balogun, but Arsenal would need to drop their £45-50m asking price by about £10m. There is no reason for them to do so in the current market and with plenty of late window interest,” wrote Jacobs.

Balogun is surplus to requirements under Mikel Arteta and could be allowed to leave.

Blues remain in Mohammed Kudus chase

Mohammed Kudus (right) is expected to be on the move this summer.

Chelsea remain in the hunt for Mohammed Kudus, according to Ben Jacobs. The London giants are expected to further bolster their attack this summer, despite bringing in Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson. The Ghanaian has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge for a while.

In his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs said that West Ham United’s failure to strike a deal with Ajax for Kudus could work in the Blues’ advantage.

“With Christopher Nkunku sidelined and Armando Broja returning from an ACL injury, Chelsea would ideally like another striker, but it’s about finding the right profile, and whether that’s a traditional No.9 or just a creative-minded attacker. If the former, Broja is going to feel pushed down the pecking order,” wrote Jacobs.

He continued:

“Brennan Johnson and Bradley Barcola are two to watch, and there’s still an outside chance of Mohammed Kudus, who West Ham have failed to date to agree a deal for.”

Kudus is likely to leave the Eredivisie giants this year.

Djordje Petrovic tipped to become No. 1 at Stamford Bridge

Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Brad Friedel reckons Djordje Petrovic has all the qualities to become the next Blues No. 1.

The Blues have reportedly struck a deal with New England Revolution to sign the Serb this month. The 23-year-old is expected to be a backup for Robert Sanchez at Stamford Bridge.

However, Friedel said on Sky Sports that Petrovic is good enough to give the Spaniard a run for his money.

“Sanchez is there; so Djordje is gonna have to go in there and prove himself. I think he’ll be given a chance. I don’t know how soon that chance will be, but once he’s given the chance I don’t see him being displaced.

"I think Djordje is a No.1 and has been groomed to be a No.1 – I think his development and progress has been excellent. I see him in the long-term as being No.1 at Chelsea,” said Friedel.

The London giants signed Sanchez from Brighton & Hove Albion earlier this month