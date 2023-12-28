Chelsea Transfer News Roundup: Blues suffer Ivan Toney blow; club set Conor Gallagher asking price, and more - December 28, 2023

Chelsea secured a hard-fought 2-1 win over Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday (December 27) in the Premier League. Mykhaylo Mudryk and Noni Madueke found the back of the net to secure all three points for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Meanwhile, the Blues have suffered a setback in their quest to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney. Elsewhere, the London giants have set their asking price for midfielder Conor Gallagher ahead of the winter.

On that note, here's a look at the key Chelsea transfer stories as on December 28, 2023:

Chelsea suffer Ivan Toney blow

Ivan Toney has admirers at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have suffered a setback in their plans to sign Ivan Toney. According to transfer insider Ben Jacobs, the player has his heart set on a move to Arsenal.

Toney’s future remains up in the air amid interest from both London clubs. The 27-year-old is currently a ban due to football betting, which will end in mid-January, when he could also leave Brentford.

The Blues are keen to strengthen their options in attack and want to add a new focal point for their attack over the winter. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs also added that the Gunners’ pursuit of Toney could depend on the future of Eddie Nketiah.

"I have said many times that his preference is to move to Arsenal and stay in London. But Brentford are looking for £80million or more and unless that number comes down, it becomes tough for Arsenal in January.

"Plenty of clubs have looked at Nketiah. I suppose the neat link is Brentford, and whether it allows Arsenal to offset any outlay on Toney by offering up Nketiah,” said Jacobs.

He continued:

"It's certainly true that Arsenal have a good relationship with Brentford, and that also allowed them to structure the David Raya deal as an initial loan, which was beneficial for Financial Fair Play.

"But all this is currently far too premature. No-one has made a significant approach for Nketiah yet, so it's too early to start connecting dots that really don't yet exist."

Chelsea also have their eyes on Victor Osimhen, but the Nigerian recently extended his stay at Napoli till 2026.

Blues set Conor Gallagher asking price

Conor Gallagher could leave Stamford Bridge in January.

Chelsea want £50 million to part ways with Conor Gallagher in 2024, according to Ben Jacobs.

The English midfielder remains linked with an exit from Stamford Bridge ahead of the winter, despite featuring heavily under Pochettino. Gallagher has appeared 22 times across competitions for the Blues this campaign, starting 21.

However, the 23-year-old’s contract runs out in 2025, but he hasn’t agreed a new deal yet. The London giants are ready to consider his departure should he continue to stall a renewal.

Tottenham Hotspur were interested in Gallagher in the summer, and they could be tempted to return for the Englishman in January.

Chelsea not in talks to sign Benjamin Sesko, says Fabrizio Romano

Benjamin Sesko’s future at RB Leipzig remains up in the air.

Chelsea are not in talks to sign Benjamin Sesko, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Slovenian forward is among the rising talents in world football but has had to play second-fiddle to Lois Openda at RB Leipzig. Sesko is understandably frustrated by the situation and could seek a change of scenario in the winter.

It was recently reported by 90 Min that the Blues are among the clubs looking to secure the services of the 20-year-old at the turn of the year. However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Sesko will stay at the Red Bull Arena beyond January.

“I see Benjamin Sesko staying at Leipzig in January and maybe leaving in the summer. All the top European clubs are tracking him. It’s normal. He’s one of the best talents in the world. Nothing happening now, as it’s not one for January,” wrote Romano.

Sesko has appeared 22 times across competitions for the Bundesliga giants this season, scoring seven goals.